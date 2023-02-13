Hogwarts Legacy Dogweed and Deathcap location: Where to get Mandrake, Venomous Tentacula, and Chinese Chomping Cabbage

There are many helpful shops in Hogwarts Legacy’s Hogsmeade Village, but one you’ll likely visit more often than most is Dogweed and Deathcap. Professor Garlick requires you to get Venomous Tentacula early in the game and you’ll need to run to Dogweed and Deathcap to do this. While not hidden from sight, it’s not the easiest store to locate in Hogsmeade.

Where to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Rather than being nestled near the center of Hogsmeade, Dogweed and Deathcap is located on the northern edge of Hogsmeade Village across the river in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll want to cross the bridge, run up the path to the north, enter the peaked building, and talk to the woman behind the counter to purchase one of her plant wares.

Near the start of the game, you'll find that the plants, seeds, and fertilizer the Dogweed and Deathcap owner sells are rather expensive. So you'll want to make sure you have enough Galleons on you before making your way to this shop.

Where to get Venomous Tentacula, Mandrake, and Chinese Chomping Cabbage

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Dogweed and Deathcap sells both the seed and fully grown plant forms of Chinese Chomping Cabbage, Mandrake, and Venomous Tentacula. However, the seller will only have so many of the grown plants in stock at a time. Your best bet is to buy the seeds and grow them yourself. The fact that you can do so much on your own in Hogwarts Legacy is one of the reasons this is one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

Swipe to scroll horizontally What you can buy from Dogweed and Deathcap Item Cost Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seeds 600 Galleons Mandrake Seeds 800 Galleons Venomous Tentacula Seeds 1,080 Galleons Chinese Chomping Cabbage 300 Galleons Mandrake 500 Galleons Venomous Tentacula 600 Galleons Fertilizer 300 Galleons

Need money for purchases?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There are a number of Eye Chests around Hogsmeade and these each contain 500 Galleons. There’s one outside above the Dogweed and Deathcap as well as one inside the building. Use Revelio while wandering around Hogsmeade to locate others. You can also sell old gear to most sellers in Hogsmeade to earn money.

All of the combat plants you need

Due to the helpful items sold at Dogweed and Deathcap, players will want to travel to this shop very early in their playthrough. Although the seeds are expensive, having them allows you to grow your own plants instead of having to go back to the shop time and time again and spend your hard-earned Galleons. You’ll just have to make sure you have the right potting tables in order to grow your plants.

Mandrake, Venomous Tentacula, and Chinese Chomping Cabbage are all helpful combat items that you can throw out to injure or stun enemies in battle. You’ll want to make sure you always have some handy so you can take down enemies more easily.