Forza Motorsport (2023) to get its first major content update with new races, more cars, and lots of fixes

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport (2023) released around a month ago to mostly positive reception, but the game clearly needed fixes.

Turn 10 Studios has been preparing those improvements, and the first major batch is coming in Update 2.

The update also includes more content, such as the Yas Marina track, more cars, and new featured tours and events.

Forza Motorsport Update 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on Nov. 14, 2023.

Forza Motorsport (2023) is the next-gen simulation racing game from the masters at Turn 10 Studios, and is the first title from the Xbox studio in six years. The game represents a massive step up for the franchise in many ways, but it's clearly imperfect and in need of some major improvements. Fortunately, many such improvements are landing on the track for players in the near future.

Update 2 is coming, and its the first significant content update for Forza Motorsport (2023) since its launch last month. Turn 10 has detailed what players can expect from the update, including an overview of new content like the Yas Marina circuit and car additions, plus the various fixes and improvements the game desperately needs. Here's everything you need to know.

The Yas Marina circuit. The first new track is here for Forza Motorsport. Yas Marina is a modern, technically advanced racing circuit located in Adu Dubai, and it's coming to FM2023 with its most up-to-date layout. Yas Marina will have four unique track layouts for players to master. Turn 10 has also updated existing Builders Cup Tours to feature Yas Marina.

New Spotlight cars. Turn 10 has revealed the second wave of Spotlight cars for Forza Motorsport, which will race through the Autoshow with a 30% discount for a limited time (spread over the next few weeks). The eight new Spotlight cars include: 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce 2017 Mazda MX-5 Cup 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 2017 Saleen S7 LM 2016 Spania GTA Spano 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower 2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50

Car Pass additions. The Forza Motorsport (2023) Car Pass continues to add a new car for owners each week, and the next four additions have been announced. 1965 Lotus #1 Team Lotus Type 40 2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 2019 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308

Two new Builders Cup Tours. Update 2 includes the Prestige Tour and Italian Open Tour for the single-player Builders Cup, with each being available for a limited time. The former will release new Series periodically and feature the 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento as the reward car for completing all four Series in the Tour (placement in the Tour doesn't matter, only completion). The Italian Open Tour will be available all at once, but it's still here for a limited time.

Update 2 includes the Prestige Tour and Italian Open Tour for the single-player Builders Cup, with each being available for a limited time. The former will release new Series periodically and feature the 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento as the reward car for completing all four Series in the Tour (placement in the Tour doesn't matter, only completion). The Italian Open Tour will be available all at once, but it's still here for a limited time. Multiplayer events. Forza Motorsport's multiplayer suite is also gaining four new limited time Series pitting players against each other, as well as new Rivals event featuring the weekly Spotlight cars. There will also be a special Rivals event featuring the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko.

A summarized overview of the new features and fixes coming in Update 2. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Of course, the real focus of this update for many players are all the fixes. Forza Motorsport (2023) Update 2 includes a wide variety of improvements targeting game stability, livery editing, multiplayer races, steering wheel support, visuals, and more. Black paint looking grey for you? No more. Lost a race because someone had a higher class car than allowed? That exploit is gone. Tired of having a worst experience on PC with an AMD chipset? The game no longer recompiles shaders every time you boot it.

There are still a lot more fixes to come, though. Forza Motorsport isn't the most polished game at the moment, especially on Windows PC. In my Forza Motorsport (2023) review, I noted various smaller bugs and issues with gameplay, interfaces, visuals, and more, but I mostly played on Xbox. Unfortunately, PC players are suffering a more compromised experience, but Update 2 is a good start. Turn 10 Studios is actively taking feedback from the community; this will be the first of many, many update for FM2023.

Forza Motorsport (2023) Update 2 releases on Nov. 14, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass. In case you missed it, Forza Horizon 5 is also getting a major new content update soon adding a ton of American cars. Both games number among the best Xbox racing games you can play right now, so racing fans and car lovers are eating good. Hopefully, Forza Motorsport will continue to see dramatic improvements while Turn 10 works on adding new tracks, cars, and more.