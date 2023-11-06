The next Forza Horizon 5 update will include the Lucid Air Sapphire, a 1,200 horsepower luxury electric sedan

What you need to know

The Forza Horizon 5 car list continues to expand at a rapid pace, encompassing all manner of cars from all over the world.

The next FH5 update is all about American-made vehicles, though, and one such car is joining the ranks of high-performance vehicles in the game.

The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire is an all-electric luxury sports sedan with over 1,200 horsepower and a 0-60 of 1.89 seconds.

The car will be available exclusively during the third week of the Forza Horizon 5 American Automotive Festival Playlist.

Forza Horizon 5 is a nearly unbelievable size, and it's continuing to grow each month with new updates. The Día de Muertos celebration is coming to a close, and the next direction for the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is... American Automotive. FH5's latest content update will focus on American-made vehicles, celebrating the heritage of America's vibrant automobile history, from the deafening roars of muscle cars to the silent power of modern electric vehicles.

That's a good segue into one of the new cars coming to the Forza Horizon 5 car list, which already numbers over 700. Up and coming electric car manufacturer Lucid Air is officially joining the Forza franchise with the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire, the pinnacle of the company's growing lineup and "the world's first electric luxury super-sports car."

The Lucid Air Sapphire prioritizes performance above all else, boasting a three-motor drivetrain split between two rear motors with torque vectoring paired with a third front-drive motor. Together, they deliver 1,234 horsepower — making the Lucid Air Sapphire the most powerful sedan in the world. Lucid Air incorporates its unique cooling and battery technologies to push those motors to the limit, with the Lucid Air Sapphire capable of going 0-60 mph in just 1.89 seconds, besting even the Tesla Model S Plaid. It's capable of 0-100 mph in less than four seconds, a standing quarter mile in less than nine seconds, and a top speed of over 200 mph, all with no modifications beyond the pre-production version.

What makes this car unique isn't just its performance, however. The Lucid Air Sapphire maintains the same focus on luxury as the non-performance model, with plenty of legroom, trunk space, cabin technologies and luxuries, and great battery efficiency. There's a lot more to say about this super-sports sedan; for one, it'll cost $249,000 to purchase in real life. Fortunately, you'll be able to drive this epic electric car in Forza Horizon 5 for much less than that.

The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire will be available exclusively in Forza Horizon 5 from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2023, as a reward car for Week 3 of the American Automotive Festival Playlist. I was told it'll compete with fan-favorite cars like the infamous Jesko, but I'll have to see it in the best Xbox racing game to believe it.