One of the most anticipated Xbox games from Capcom finally has a playable demo and you can download it right now

What you need to know

Capcom has just released a playable demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on all platforms containing the early stages of the game.

In addition, Capcom announced that it will give out free rewards based on one of its classic games, Okami, for those who complete certain challenges in the demo.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an upcoming action-strategy game where you must escort a mountain maiden as she purges the land of Seeth corruption.

The game is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

We are more than two weeks away from the release of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, a new IP created by Capcom that aims to blend third-person action gameplay with that of real-time tower-defense strategy games. To build up more hype and anticipation for this upcoming Xbox title and upcoming PC title, Capcom has decided to release a playable demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess that is available to download right now on all Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC.

This demo will contain the first few stages of the game that will introduce players to the core gameplay loop and mechanics as they assume the role of the warrior Soh, fighting to protect Yoshiro the mountain maiden while she works to cleanse the land of of a corruptive force known as the Seeth.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess x Okami collaboration

To incentivize players to download and play this demo, Capcom has launched a tie-in campaign in collaboration with Okami, one of its most iconic action-adventure games originally released on PlayStation 2 in 2006.

Play the Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo to win this Amaterasu-inspired outfit and more Okami-inspired in-game rewards when the full game launches. (Image credit: Capcom)

According to Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess's official website, how this campaign will work is that in addition to the demo's regular missions, you will have two special optional missions to complete. Completing these two special missions will reward you with Okami-inspired in-game items that will be sent to you as gifts when the full game launches.

The first special mission is gathering one billion crystals which you can obtain by purging the landscape of defilement or by killing the Seeth. By completing this mission, you will earn the right to claim a costume for Soh that looks inspired by Okami's protagonist, Amaterasu, and an Okami-inspired weapon for Soh called the Thunder Edge.

The second mission involves searching for fifteen 'Lucky Mallets', taking pictures of them, and posting them on social media to prove you have found them. These photos can be taken through the demo's in-game photo mode and uploaded online using your preferred console or PC platform's photo-sharing feature. You can also take photos of your TV or monitor screen with the Lucky Mallet on screen using devices like smartphones or cameras and post them online.

Once you have completed the second mission, you will earn the right to equip Yoshiro, the mountain maiden, with an outfit inspired by Waka, an important character in Okami's story. You will also be rewarded with background music from Okami's soundtrack that can be played in the full version of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

However, you will have a limited time to complete these missions and earn these Okami-themed prizes, as the demo will only be available for download until July 18, 2024.

Combine strategy with martial prowess to destroy the Seeth

As the stoic warrior Soh, you must safeguard Yoshiro from the Seeth at any cost for she is your homeland's last hope for survival. (Image credit: Capcom)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is shaping up to be one of our most anticipated titles from Capcom. Not this did this gorgeously beautiful and artistically rich game steal the show for us at the 2024 Xbox Partner Preview, but it also won us over with its unorthodox but well-executed combination of gameplay genres when we previewed Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Now, the public will get to see what we've seen thanks to the playable demo and earn themselves some classic Capcom cosmetics for free while they're at it. I certainly know a few hardcore Okami fans would love to get their hands on these outfits for Soh and Yoshiro.

However, will the final product be able to live up to our high expectations and become one of the best Xbox Games and best PC games in Capcom's storied history along with the likes of Monster Hunter World or Resident Evil 4?

Find out when Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess releases on July 19, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will also be included in Xbox Game Pass' massive games library on the day it releases.