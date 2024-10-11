Grab the Legion Go at a discount and also get a free official Lenovo skin with this deal — It's like Black Friday has come early

Lenovo Legion Go is currently enjoying a great discount and you can get a free skin to go with it, too.

Of all of the PC gaming handhelds on the market today, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out for its relatively massive 8.8-inch display that offers an excellent color gamut and 144Hz refresh rate. The 512GB options has an MSRP of $699.99, which is pretty pricey. But right now, the price is down to just $549.00 at Walmart. What's more, there is also a bundle deal that allows you to choose between one of four official skins made by Lenovo for this gaming device. The bundle deal is $578.99 at Amazon. It feels like Black Friday has come early with this being such a great deal.



With the bundle deal, you can get the Legion Go with the Legion Hero skin, Circuit skin, Universe skin, or the White skin. These skins have an MSRP of $29.99, which means you're getting this skin for free in addition to the discount on the system. That's a great bundle deal that helps your device stand out from the normal black casing.

Lenovo Legion Go | was $699.99 now $549.00 at Walmart



This gaming handheld stands apart from the Steam Deck and ROG Ally because it offers a larger 8.8-inch display, has detachable controllers, and has a built-in kickstand. Since it runs Windows 11 and has 512GB of SSD storage, you can play games locally on it and use it just like a regular computer, but with controllers attached (or detached).



👀 See at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg ✅Perfect for: People who want to play PC and Xbox Game Pass games on the go. Anyone who wants unique features like a large screen, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers. ❌Avoid it if: You want a gaming handheld that supports VRR.

A stellar display to watch shows or play games on

You can detach the controllers and use your Legion Go in tabletop mode to play games, surf the web, or watch shows. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Lenovo Legion Go is a fantastic gaming handheld that offers some unique features compared to Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Most obviously, the screen size is significantly different. Both the Steam Deck and ROG Ally have 7-inch screens, but the Legion Go's 8.8-inch looks comparatively massive. Lenovo's gaming system also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, which is significantly higher than Steam Deck LCD's 60Hz, Steam Deck OLED's 90Hz, and ROG Ally's 120Hz displays. Just note that unlike Steam Deck and ROG Ally, the Legion Go does not support VRR (variable refresh rate).

Then, of course, the Legion Go is the only one of these three devices to feature a built-in kickstand and removable controllers, similar to that of the Nintendo Switch OLED. What this means is that you can play games with the Legion Go propped up and standing on a table and then hold the controllers comfortably in your hand. This makes for a very convenient setup that doesn't strain your wrists and hands nearly as much.

Another unique aspect of the Legion Go is that the right controller has an FPS switch on the bottom. When put in the included FPS base, you can move this right controller around on a surface and have it act a lot like a computer mouse. This makes it easier to play certain PC games that specifically require a lot of cursor clicks.

By default, the Legion Go comes in a black casing. However, Lenovo does sell official skins. I personally think it looks great on its own, but the skins can definitely help you make your system stand out.



Now, there has been talk that a Legion Go 2 is in the works, and we've basically had confirmation about a Legion Go Lite (or Legion Go S) handheld as well. You could wait for one of these newer devices to come out, but there's no telling how long it will be until they launch. At any rate, the original Legion Go is a fantastic gaming handheld that many people, including Xbox's Phil Spencer, use.

What refresh rate does Legion Go have? Lenovo Legion Go has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is higher than the Steam Deck LCD's 60Hz, Steam Deck OLED's 90Hz, and ROG Ally/ROG Ally X's 120Hz.

Is Legion Go better than ROG Ally and Steam Deck? Each of the PC gaming handhelds on the market offers something that the others don't. So, when comparing them, they each can be better than the other depending on a specific category. For instance, the Legion Go has a massive 8.8-inch display, detachable controllers, and a built-in kickstand — features that Steam Deck and ROG Ally do not have. However, Legion Go has a higher price point than these other two devices and doesn't support VRR (variable refresh rate). So, in those ways it isn't as good.

What games can you play on Legion Go? Since Legion Go runs Windows 11 and has either a 512GB SSD or a 1TB SSD (depending on the version) you can play basically any PC game you would play on a regular gaming computer. Having the FPS mode that basically turns the right controller into a mouse also helps this device handle more mouse-focused games than Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Of course, you could always connect a mouse to these other devices via the USB-C port (or a docking station) to get a similar effect. But it's nice having it built-in with Legion Go.