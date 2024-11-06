My all-time favorite controller that's superior to the official Xbox controller is having a tremendous early Black Friday sale that will save you $100

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma can be yours for over half its original price with this early Black Friday deal

In just a few weeks, Black Friday 2024 will be upon us and lavish gamers with all kinds of generous discounts for highly sought-after and expensive gaming devices and games. However, Amazon isn't waiting for Black Friday to start hosting deals because right now it's offering an amazing 60% discount for the Razer Wolverine v2 Chroma, one of my favorite gaming controllers for Xbox and PC gaming.

This high-quality controller with its comfy ergonomics, remappable buttons, hair-trigger mode, Sensitivity Clutch and other unique features is normally is sold at a high MSRP of $149.99. But thanks to this early Black Friday, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma can be yours for just $59.99 at Amazon.

Our favorite Xbox controller Razer Wolverine V2 Chrome Wired Pro Gaming Controller

Was: $149.99

Now: $59.99 at Amazon "The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an excellent controller, with arguably superior sticks and buttons than the official Xbox controller itself. The extra features sweeten the deal, with a sensitivity clutch aspect that feels almost too good to be true." — Jez Corden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Gamers looking to buy a high-quality wired controller with responsive controls and comfy to use for long periods of gaming on Xbox or PC. ❌Avoid if: If you prefer wireless controllers instead of wired-only controllers. Features: Hair Trigger Mode with Trigger Stop-Switches, remappable buttons, sensitivty Clutch.

Warranty: 1-year limited warranty.

Launch date: November 19, 2020.

Why I love the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma and would recommend it to everyone

When it comes to alternative Xbox controllers, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is the cream of the gaming crop. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Out of all the controllers I've used over the course of my life playing video games ever since I was a child, I consider Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma to be one of the best Xbox controllers out there. I'd go as far as to say it's one of my favorite controllers of all time, alongside the likes of the PlayStation 2 Dual-Shock controller and the Nintendo Gamecube controller.

What makes this controller stand out amongst the crowd is its multitude of unique mechanical features that make playing games feel more intuitive and responsive while being comfy to use.

For instance, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's controls from its face buttons and triggers to its additional back peddles all feel good to press and are super responsive to operate with little to no input delay during gameplay. On top of that, you can remap the functions of every button and trigger of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma by using the Razer Controller App (which is free to download for Xbox consoles and Windows 10/11) and set up personal control scheme profiles for almost any game you play to suit your comfort levels and playstyle.

You can even swap out the controller's default joysticks for different ones that suit your thumbs better thanks to their easily removable magnetic caps.

Removable magnetic joystick caps. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

However, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's capabilities to improve your gameplay performance. This controller also features a 'Hair Trigger' Mode where you can lock the trigger buttons so you can reduce the travel time between pressing them, which allows you to make faster and more precise shots when playing fast-competitive first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Overwatch 2.

In addition, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has a unique feature that will improve your first-person shooter skills even further, called the Sensitivity Clutch. This feature lets you reduce the speed at which the controller's joysticks perform actions during gameplay, so you can move your in-game avatar and the camera more precisely and aim your guns more accurately. Combine this with 'Hair-Trigger' Mode, there will be no one stopping you from topping the leaderboards in online competitive matches when using the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

As an added bonus, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has rubberized-texture grips which makes it feel comfortable to use for several hours of gaming, and RBG lightning to add immersion to your gameplay sessions while playing in the dark.

Improve your FPS skills with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's 'Hair-Trigger' Mode. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

This controller usually has a steep MSRP of $149.99 at most online retailers. However, there is currently a big early Black Friday sale going on for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma that has severely cut its price tag down to $59.99 over at Amazon.

So if you want to play the best Xbox titles and best PC titles with the fastest and most accurate controls on the market, then don't be afraid to pull the trigger and get on this deal. This is the cheapest price cut the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has ever got, and there's no telling how long this deal will last.

What makes the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma unique? It has a wide variety of buttons, triggers, back peddles, and removable magnetic joysticks that are all very responsive to use and customizable thanks to the Razer Controller App. The 'Hair-Trigger' Mode locks and Sensitivity Clutch can help players make more precise and faster shots while playing fast-paced competitive FPS games.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday officially starts on Nov. 29, 2024. However, retailers are not waiting for Black Friday to come, as they have already started offering discount deals to entire consumers to buy their products. So it is worth keeping an eye out for early Black Friday discounts for items on your wishlist ahead of time because they may be sold out by the time the event begins in earnest.