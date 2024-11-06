My all-time favorite controller that's superior to the official Xbox controller is having a tremendous early Black Friday sale that will save you $100
Get your hands on the superb Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for LESS THAN $60 over at Amazon with this sweet early Black Friday discount deal
In just a few weeks, Black Friday 2024 will be upon us and lavish gamers with all kinds of generous discounts for highly sought-after and expensive gaming devices and games. However, Amazon isn't waiting for Black Friday to start hosting deals because right now it's offering an amazing 60% discount for the Razer Wolverine v2 Chroma, one of my favorite gaming controllers for Xbox and PC gaming.
This high-quality controller with its comfy ergonomics, remappable buttons, hair-trigger mode, Sensitivity Clutch and other unique features is normally is sold at a high MSRP of $149.99. But thanks to this early Black Friday, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma can be yours for just $59.99 at Amazon.
Razer Wolverine V2 Chrome Wired Pro Gaming Controller
Was: $149.99
Now: $59.99 at Amazon
"The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an excellent controller, with arguably superior sticks and buttons than the official Xbox controller itself. The extra features sweeten the deal, with a sensitivity clutch aspect that feels almost too good to be true." — Jez Corden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking to buy a high-quality wired controller with responsive controls and comfy to use for long periods of gaming on Xbox or PC.
❌Avoid if: If you prefer wireless controllers instead of wired-only controllers.
Features: Hair Trigger Mode with Trigger Stop-Switches, remappable buttons, sensitivty Clutch.
Warranty: 1-year limited warranty.
Launch date: November 19, 2020.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days. Price match? No. Free shipping: $25-35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $84.49 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deal: $74.99 at Best Buy
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💽Samsung 990 Pro M.2 2280 SSD (2TB) | $149.99 at Newegg (Save $100!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $849.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 📺LG OLED Curved Ultrawide (32-inches) | $889 at Amazon (Save $610!)
- 💻Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070) | $1,999.99 at Best Buy (Save $700!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💻Dell G16 Laptop (RTX 4060) | $1,199.99 at Best Buy (Save $400!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar for TVs & Monitors | $44.99 at Walmart (Save $55!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $250!)
Why I love the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma and would recommend it to everyone
Out of all the controllers I've used over the course of my life playing video games ever since I was a child, I consider Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma to be one of the best Xbox controllers out there. I'd go as far as to say it's one of my favorite controllers of all time, alongside the likes of the PlayStation 2 Dual-Shock controller and the Nintendo Gamecube controller.
What makes this controller stand out amongst the crowd is its multitude of unique mechanical features that make playing games feel more intuitive and responsive while being comfy to use.
For instance, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's controls from its face buttons and triggers to its additional back peddles all feel good to press and are super responsive to operate with little to no input delay during gameplay. On top of that, you can remap the functions of every button and trigger of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma by using the Razer Controller App (which is free to download for Xbox consoles and Windows 10/11) and set up personal control scheme profiles for almost any game you play to suit your comfort levels and playstyle.
You can even swap out the controller's default joysticks for different ones that suit your thumbs better thanks to their easily removable magnetic caps.
However, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's capabilities to improve your gameplay performance. This controller also features a 'Hair Trigger' Mode where you can lock the trigger buttons so you can reduce the travel time between pressing them, which allows you to make faster and more precise shots when playing fast-competitive first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Overwatch 2.
In addition, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has a unique feature that will improve your first-person shooter skills even further, called the Sensitivity Clutch. This feature lets you reduce the speed at which the controller's joysticks perform actions during gameplay, so you can move your in-game avatar and the camera more precisely and aim your guns more accurately. Combine this with 'Hair-Trigger' Mode, there will be no one stopping you from topping the leaderboards in online competitive matches when using the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.
As an added bonus, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has rubberized-texture grips which makes it feel comfortable to use for several hours of gaming, and RBG lightning to add immersion to your gameplay sessions while playing in the dark.
This controller usually has a steep MSRP of $149.99 at most online retailers. However, there is currently a big early Black Friday sale going on for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma that has severely cut its price tag down to $59.99 over at Amazon.
So if you want to play the best Xbox titles and best PC titles with the fastest and most accurate controls on the market, then don't be afraid to pull the trigger and get on this deal. This is the cheapest price cut the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has ever got, and there's no telling how long this deal will last.
Razer Wolverine V2 Chrome Wired Pro Gaming Controller
Was: $149.99
Now: $59.99 at Amazon
"The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an excellent controller, with arguably superior sticks and buttons than the official Xbox controller itself. The extra features sweeten the deal, with a sensitivity clutch aspect that feels almost too good to be true." — Jez Corden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Amazon
What makes the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma unique?
It has a wide variety of buttons, triggers, back peddles, and removable magnetic joysticks that are all very responsive to use and customizable thanks to the Razer Controller App. The 'Hair-Trigger' Mode locks and Sensitivity Clutch can help players make more precise and faster shots while playing fast-paced competitive FPS games.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday officially starts on Nov. 29, 2024. However, retailers are not waiting for Black Friday to come, as they have already started offering discount deals to entire consumers to buy their products. So it is worth keeping an eye out for early Black Friday discounts for items on your wishlist ahead of time because they may be sold out by the time the event begins in earnest.
When is Cyber Monday?
After Black Friday concludes, Cyber Monday will commence shortly afterward on December 2, 2024. This online-only continuation of Black Friday will host deals you may have missed out on during the aforementioned event, or exclusive deals that not even Black Friday offered. It's also worth noting that some Cyber Monday deals may persist for days after the event concludes, so it is worth keeping an eye just in case.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!