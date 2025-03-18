Excel with the responsive power of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

Sometimes, playing games with a standard controller just isn't enough to achieve the best inputs and comfort possible while gaming.

That's where third-party controllers come into play, like the Razer Wolverine v2 Chroma, which boasts far greater input latency and ergonomics than regular controllers while sporting extra features to enhance a player's gaming experience.

The Razer Wolverine v2 Chroma normally goes for an MSRP of $149.99, but thanks to this 50% discount, it's now at a more manageable price of $74.75 at Walmart.

Why choose the Wolverine V2 Chroma instead of a standard Xbox controller?

Even after all these years, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma hasn't lost its touch (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Since 2021, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has been my go-to controller for beating the best Xbox games and best PC games with the best inputs possible.

While its successor, the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, boasts more features and mechanics improvements, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma still holds up today thanks to its rich qualities and sublime controls that give the best Xbox controllers and best PC accessories a run for their money.

These rich features include a large variety of face buttons, triggers, back peddles, and shoulder buttons that can be reconfigured via the free Razer Controller App to suit a user's play style.

It also has interchangeable analog stick caps ranging from short to long caps, so you can have more precise analog stick movement depending on your preferences.

In addition, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma includes hair-trigger locks and a Sensitivity Clutch, both of which can reduce the time it takes for the controller to register a player's input on the triggers and analog joysticks.

These features allow a player to perform faster, more accurate headshots while playing intense first-person shooters like Stalker 2, Overwatch 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. I know they will certainly come in handy when I get my hands on the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages.

Image 1 of 3 Remapping the controls of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma via the free Razer Controller app. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer) The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's back-paddles and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's shoulder buttons and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

The input accuracy of the regular face buttons isn't anything to scoff at either, as this controller features a polling rate of over 500Hz and an average input latency of under 4ms. This is twice the polling rate of the standard Xbox Series X|S controller and 2.8ms faster.

This means that the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's controls will be able to read your inputs instantaneously and with almost zero input lag, so your character's actions aren't delayed in-game.

The high polling rate and low input latency is what I love most about this controller as it has helped me conquer tough action games like Elden Ring or Lies of P where split-second inputs are critical to your survival.

To top it off, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has RGB lights installed to add immersive lighting while playing games that are compatible with them.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also has textured rubberized grips and well-rounded handles so that the controller is comfortable to hold and use for gaming sessions that could last for hours.

Granted, it's not entirely perfect, as the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a wired-only controller. If you're the kind of gamer who hates having to deal with cable management, you're better off getting the more modern and completely wireless Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.

That said, if you don't mind wired-only controllers, then the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a must-buy, especially now that it's on 50% sale, which has reduced its high price tag from $149.99 to $74.75 at Walmart.

This means that this controller is currently over $25 cheaper than the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition controller (MSRP $99.99) and over $125 cheaper than the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller (MSRP $199.99).

Not only that, Walmart's deal for Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is over $5 cheaper than the one it's having at Amazon which it has reduced its MSRP to $86.00.