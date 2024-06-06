A brand new shooter and legendary fighting game just hit NVIDIA GeForce Now

What you need to know

NVIDIA has announced seven games have been added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW's library.

These new additions to NVIDIA GeForce NOW are Street Fighter 6, XDefiant, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, Autopsy Simulator, Chornobyl Liquidators, Sneak Out, and Farm Together 2.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is a premium cloud gaming service that allows players to stream PC games they own from multiple storefronts on mobile devices, Steam Deck, and more.

On June 6, 2024, NVIDIA announced seven games had been added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW, the powerful cloud-gaming service where players can stream their PC games on a large variety of devices such as the Steam Deck for a monthly subscription fee.

The games that have been added are:

Street Fighter 6 (Steam)

XDefiant (Ubisoft)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (New release on Steam, June 4)

Autopsy Simulator (New release on Steam, June 6)

Chornobyl Liquidators (New release on Steam, June 6)

Sneak Out (New release on Steam, June 6)

Farm Together 2 (Steam)

Street Fighter 6

(Image credit: Capcom / NVIDIA)

The two biggest additions from this announcement are Street Fighter 6 and XDefiant. Street Fighter 6 is the latest installment of Capcom's iconic fighting game franchise and is one of the biggest, content-rich entries in the series to date.

This game features an extremely complex combat system, a rich roster of classic and new characters that are fun to play, breathtaking graphics, a lengthy single-player campaign that will help new players learn the basics of Street Fighter and superb online multiplayer.

If you're into 1v1 fighting games, then this game is a must-have and worthy addition to NVIDIA GeForce NOW's library.

XDefiant

(Image credit: Ubisoft / NVIDIA)

The second major highlight from this batch of GeForce NOW titles is XDefiant, a new free-to-play first-person arena shooter published by Ubisoft and created by former Call of Duty developers. It's an ambitious title that combines arcadey FPS gunplay action with mechanics inspired by hero shooters like Overwatch 2.

This game caught major attention across the gaming community and us here at Windows Central. Some of us, like our own Michael Hoglund, can't stop playing XDefiant because it features superb competitive gameplay and balanced skill-based matchmaking.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, our own Cole Martin criticized it in her review for XDefiant for having tedious leveling and weapon grinding systems, maps that are too large, unbalanced match-ups, and limited accessibility with no pings.

However, if you're a fan of first-person shooters and want to see if this stylish alternative to Call of Duty will tide you over until Call of Duty Black Ops 6 comes out, then XDefiant is worth giving a shot, especially now that it's available to stream via GeForce NOW.

Stay tuned for more news as NVIDIA GeForce NOW continues to expand its line-up with some of the best PC games and the best Xbox Games available to play through Xbox's PC Game Pass.