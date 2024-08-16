Arguably the best PC gaming handheld is now at its best ever price

The ASUS ROG Ally is one of the best gaming handhelds on the market, going toe-to-toe with the Steam Deck and other portable consoles. The ROG Ally's Z1 Extreme processor and Windows 11 operating system give it the edge over many of its competitors, and impressive support from ASUS has made the console better than it was at launch. Now, you can grab the ROG Ally with a Z1 Extreme chip for only $499.99 at Best Buy. That's $150 off the normal price of the system.

ROG Ally Z1 Extreme | was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy This Windows 11 gaming handheld can access any service that you would on a regular PC. It's lightweight, offers VRR for smoother motion clarity, and is easy to bring with you on-the-go.



✅Perfect for: Playing games on the go, especially if you have a library of PC games.

❌Avoid if: You prefer SteamOS on your gaming handheld or prefer the newer ROG Ally X.

Best gaming handheld?

When it comes to picking the best gaming handheld, there are several devices that compete for the title. The ROG Ally was one of the first Windows 11-powered gaming handhelds, and it runs on the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. That combination makes the device essentially a portable gaming PC with controls built in. Running Windows 11 is a huge boost when it comes to game compatibility, giving you the chance to play the best PC games on the go. Battle.net, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass, and more are all at your fingertips. One drawback is that Windows 11 can feel cramped on smaller screens.

ASUS did a great job making the ROG Ally feel comfortable in the hand. "From the moment I pulled the Ally out of the box, I knew my hands would love it," said our Rebecca Spear in our ASUS ROG Ally review.

"Hand grip and comfort are important to me, considering that my pinkies tend to numb when playing the Switch or Steam Deck after 30 minutes. However, I'm happy to say that in the 24-plus hours I've spent playing with the Asus gaming handheld, I haven't experienced any finger numbness, cramping, or discomfort."

Our Gaming Editor Jez Corden shared his experience with the ROG Ally after six months of use.

"I'm still mind-blown that this device is capable of delivering Xbox One S-like performance in a device as small and portable as this," said Corden. "The ASUS ROG Ally is noticeably more balanced to carry around than the more bulky Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go, with a genuinely luscious ergonomic design that just feels great in the hand."

Part of the reason you can get the original ROG Ally at a discount is because ASUS has since released the ROG Ally X. That newer console has improved battery life, grips, and updated buttons and joysticks. As you'd expect, it is also much more expensive at $799.99. Our ROG Ally X review breaks down the new gaming handheld and compares it to the original ROG Ally.