Save $100s off these powerful pre-built CLX gaming PCs right now from Best Buy

It’s Black Friday deals week for PCs, Xbox, and more. And while you can build your own PC gaming station with some time and effort (not to mention all the shipping), well-known boutique PC maker CLX (see the CLX Ra) is having some big deals right now. Even better, these PCs are at your local Best Buy making returns, exchanges, and support that much better (especially if you have Best Buy Rewards).

We’ll start from the most affordable to the most expensive to make these easy.

First up is the CLX SET mini tower in black with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (4.6GHz), 16GB Memory, Radeon Graphics Shared, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. Normally such a system is $899, but you can save $100 off right now to bring it to $799.

The CLX SET is a good starter PC as you can add a dedicated graphics card later on for some serious gaming. The tower has four fans, all of which light up, giving this tower some pizzazz. The power supply is a decent 550 watts. For ports, you get one HDMI, nine USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi AC for connectivity.

Overall, the CLX SET is a good choice for those on a budget who want a powerful Windows 11 Home PC but would prefer to build out a bit later with some future upgrades.

Moving into the more serious gaming rigs is the CLX SET with Windows 11 Home, a ten-core 3.7GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF, 32GB DDR4 3000GHz Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and for storage a 960GB SSD + 4TB HDD. This PC is usually priced at $2,099.99 but is now $300 off for just $1,799.99.

With a 750-watt power supply, an overclockable processor, and the RTX 3060 Ti with DLSS, this rig is all you actually need to get into some serious gaming, especially with 32GB of DDR4 (3000MHz) RAM. Upgrading this system is easy as you have two more memory slots for RAM. Besides the liquid cooling for the CPU, you get three fans up front to draw in air and one large exhaust for the rear.

Ports are plenty an Ethernet, HDMI, ten USB, and three DisplayPort outputs letting you connect three external displays with ease. Connectivity is boosted with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in addition to that Ethernet jack.

As we said, this is simply a great all-around gaming PC, especially for $1,800.

Now going into the big leagues is a CLX SET with a full tower giving plenty of options for expansion later, although out of the box, you won’t need much. This system packs Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i9 10900KF, 64GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 1TB NVMe SSD + 6TB HDD for storage.

A 750-watt power supply powers it all, which gives plenty of overhead.

That’s a powerful rig especially thanks to that RTX 3080, which lets you get into true 4K gaming thanks to DLSS. We also are drooling at 64GB of 3200 DDR4 RAM and that 6TB of storage letting you keep your large gaming library installed and ready to go.

Again, for ports, you get Ethernet, HDMI, ten USBs, and three DisplayPort outputs along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

For this big boy, you can save $310 bringing the price down to $2,549.99. Is the RTX 3080 worth it? Yeah, it’s special. It also has a solid 4.8 out of 5 stars for reviews, so people seem to be happy with it.

And for the granddaddy assuming you have $5,000 kicking around (which is $500 cheaper than the $5,500 regular price)!

This full tower in gorgeous pristine white delivers a super powerful 16-core 5.7GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, 64GB DDR5 6000 Memory, GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD + 6TB HDD for storage.

The stars of the show here are that RTX 3090 Ti, DDR5 RAM, and that blazing-fast AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. This system is going to fly.

For ports, you get no less than 14 for USB, 3 DisplayPorts, HDMI, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi AC for connectivity. The power supply is also a massive 1000 watts, which is way above what most systems usually have for heavy gaming. The system also has seven fans – three in the front, three for the liquid radiator on top, and one in the rear, which is the ideal setup for maximum cooling.

While not a cheap system, if you want an awesome out-of-the-box experience from a well-known custom PC builder, you can’t go wrong with this CLX SET Gaming Desktop.

