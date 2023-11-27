This AWESOME mechanical gaming keyboard goes clickity clack for a low price while this deal lasts

When I made the switch (pun intended) to mechanical keyboards, I knew that there was no going back. Thanks to some awesome Cyber Monday deals going on right now, one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards — the SteelSeries Apex 5 — is currently $36 off its usual price. Even before the discount this was a well-priced gaming accessory, but now it's really a steal of a price. SteelSeries? More like StealSeries.

SteelSeries Apex 5 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | was $99.99 now $63.99 at Amazon ($36 off) This fantastic aluminum alloy frame mechanical gaming keyboard has a high 24-key rollover to keep up with the simultaneous button presses you might need in gaming. RGB comes through vibrantly and can be customized using the SteelSeries GG software. Additionally, there's a small OLED screen on the top right that can be programmed to display notifications, messages, or specific imagery.

✅Perfect for: People who find customizable RGB lighting and clicky switches appealing but want one that isn't too expensive. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer using a quieter keyboard. 💰Price check: $94.99 at Best Buy | $99.99 at SteelSeries



👀 Alternative deal: SteelSeries Apex Pro — was $199.99 now $186.51 at Amazon

What makes a good gaming keyboard?

We at Windows Central have reviewed quite a few gaming keyboards over the years and one of our favorite options of all time is a SteelSeries Apex Pro as you can see on our list of the best gaming keyboards. You can read more about it in our own Richard Devine's SteelSeries Apex Pro review. Now obviously the Apex 5 that the above deal is for is a different model — in fact, it's a far more affordable model with many of the same features. What's more, it's equally reliable and well-rated by consumers. So, you can get a great mechanical gaming keyboard at an even lower price than usual.

When looking at gaming keyboards, you want to find something with a higher N-Key rollover. The "N" in this case stands for a number. So, for instance, the SteelSeries Apex 5 being a 24-Key means that the keyboard's hardware can register 24 individually pressed buttons so it can accurately identify what commands it has been given even if those keys are pressed simultaneously. This is an important thing for gaming, especially since there are times when multiple keys are pressed at once and you want to make sure the computer gets the right commands.

Additionally, when picking a mechanical gaming keyboard you want to make sure that the RGB lighting can be customized to get it looking just the way you like. In the case of the Apex 5, SteelSeries GG is the software that allows you to personalize the look of the keys and add various effects such as staying on one steady color or breathing between multiple colors. What's more, the OLED display above the number pad can be personalized with imagery and GIFs or can be made to show notifications about your computer or from your social apps.

The SteelSeries Apex 5 has customizable RGB and an OLED screen that can be made display imagery. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Of course, one of the most appealing things about mechanical gaming keyboards is how they feel and sound when used. The SteelSeries Apex 5 utilizes hybrid mechanical switches, which SteelSeries states "combines the smoothness of a membrane switch with the added durability, performance, and satisfying tactile click of a blue mechanical switch." So basically, it has that pleasing clickity-clack that mechanical keyboards are known for but is also more cost-effective like membrane keyboards are.