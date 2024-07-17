You can get a Z1 Extreme ROG Ally for less than the price of an entry-level Steam Deck right now. Here's how.

The ASUS ROG Ally X may well be imminent, but the original is still an absolutely epic gaming handheld. And as we're in deals season thanks to Prime Day, now is a perfect time to find a steal. This one is particularly noteworthy, because if you head over to Best Buy, you can get an open box Z1 Extreme ROG Ally right now for as low as $385.99, which is less than the entry-level Steam Deck costs.

ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme (open box) | from $385.99 at Best Buy The lowest price is on the 'fair' condition category, but there are also steals to be had on higher tiers of open box Allys, all of which are cheaper than buying a new one of this spec. It's cheaper than a Steam Deck, and more powerful, too.

✅Perfect for: Gaming on the go, Game Pass, an entry point into PC gaming without the hurdles (such as anticheat) presented by the Steam Deck.

❌Avoid if: You're not happy buying an open box product.

🔥 The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals 🔥

Cheaper than a Steam Deck, and more powerful

If you're OK buying open box, you can snag a more powerful ROG Ally for less than the price of the cheapest Steam Deck. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I'll be up front here. The Steam Deck is still the handheld I love the most. It's far from perfect, but it's the one I spent my own money on and have no regrets. However, the ROG Ally is the best alternative, and in many regards is better than the Steam Deck.

For one, it runs Windows 11, so that means full compatibility with all your games, with Xbox Game Pass, anticheat software, everything just works. The same cannot be said of the Steam Deck, so if you want to literally just pick up and play without worrying about tinkering or workarounds, the ROG Ally is a good call for you.

The ROG Ally is also better equipped than the Steam Deck. The AMD Z1 Extreme APU in this version is more powerful, the display has a higher resolution and refresh rate, and it has 512GB of storage. By contrast, the cheapest Steam Deck only has 64GB of storage, which doesn't go far at all.

I'd also happily say the ROG Ally is more comfortable to hold. The analog sticks are in the preferred offset layout, it's a little smaller overall and has better ergonomics. What it doesn't have, are any touchpads, so navigating Windows 11's UI can be extremely frustrating relying only on the touchscreen and the controller buttons.

Nevertheless, this is a brilliant gaming handheld, and at the price on offer here it really can't be beaten.

Local pickup only at Best Buy

This open box deal is only available as an in-store pickup, and as such won't be available everywhere. You can however make your reservation online to collect at your nearest Best Buy store.

Best Buy is a great place to buy an ROG Ally from, with recommendation from our own Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Rubino. The after sales service you'll receive there is certainly going to be better than buying direct from ASUS. Best Buy also has its My Best Buy memberships, which offer a number of perks, not least on one tier, discounted repairs.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a deal event that takes place at multiple times throughout the year. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can grab tons of deals on a huge variety of products, such as the ones listed here on Windows Central.

Over the years, though, competitor retailers have begun lining up their own sales events with Amazon. If you're in the United States, it's worth considering checking out a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership too, to get in on the action.