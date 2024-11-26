Two years of new releases hasn't knocked this Xbox & PC headset off our top list, and now it's more affordable than ever

The Arctis Nova Pro is one of SteelSeries' strongest offerings, and it's at all-time low price.

In the market for a new headset? Then this is the time to do your shopping. Right now, one of the Windows Central team's favorite headsets is heavily discounted, so you can grab a SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired model for $175 at Amazon. We don't know how long this headset will remain in stock, so hurry!

A fantastic choice as long as you're okay with wires

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro first launched years ago, but there's a few compelling reasons that it's stayed firmly near the top of our best Xbox headsets list. While you can certainly find other headsets that do something better, the Arctis Nova Pro is a phenomenal jack-of-all-trades, being well suited to practically every endeavour.

That's especially true thanks to its multi-platform compatibility. Many headsets are only suited for a particular console or just meant for PC, but the Arctis Nova Pro is perfectly compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. If you're someone that enjoys playing games across multiple devices, this compatibility is a feature you need to prioritize.

Seeing this headset knocked down from its normal price of $250 to just $175 means that this is the time to upgrade if you've been wanting to get something a bit higher-end for a while.

The only caveat here is that this is the wired variant. The Arctis Nova Pro is also available as a wireless headset, but if you want the wireless version, you'll need to cough up some extra cash. The wireless variant normally runs at $350, but is currently similarly discounted to just $270.