This Black Friday deal drops the BEST gaming OLED TV (144Hz) from LG to its lowest price ever

The LG C4 supports features such as VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision game mode to ensure the best gaming experience.

Black Friday is well underway, and your feed is filling up with deals, but it's worth taking a few minutes to check out this deal, especially if you're a gamer. Right now, the LG C4 (42-inch) is $100 off, saving you a nice chunk of change on the best gaming TV. The LG C4 has all the bells and whistles you need to get the most out of your Xbox Series X or other consoles, all at a more affordable price thanks to a Black Friday deal.

Best gaming TV LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch)

Was: $996.99

Now: $896.99 at Newegg "LG has done a stellar job packing the 42-inch C4 to the brim with all the features movie fans, gamers and general TV watchers will need." — Alastair Stevenson, Lewis Empson, What Hi-Fi What Hi-Fi review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to get the most out of their Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PlayStation 5. The LG C4 has a lengthy list of gaming features that help ensure smooth and immersive gameplay. ❌Avoid if: You prioritize a premium audio experience from your TV. Screen size: 42-inches. Type: OLED Resolution: 4K HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision Operating system: webOS 24 HDMI inputs: x4, all 2.1 48Gbps Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG ARC/eARC: eARC Optical output?: ✅ Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 144 x 4.5cm / 32.5" x 56.7" x 1.8" Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Newegg 💰Price check: $899.99 at Best Buy

When you first think of Xbox Black Friday deals, you probably think of a console, a headset, or a controller. Those are all important, of course, but if you want the best gaming experience you need a TV that can take advantage of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PlayStation 5.

A TV is probably the most expensive part of your console gaming setup, unless you count the furniture you sit on when playing the best Xbox games. While a quality TV with premium features will set you back a few bucks, you don't have to break the bank on a television. The 42-inch LG C4 is $100 off right now, dropping its price to $896.99. You could keep those savings in the bank or use them to grab a game, an accessory, or several months of Xbox Game Pass.

What is the best TV for gaming?

The LG C4 earned a perfect score from our friends at What Hi-Fi and tops the list of the best gaming TVs. (Image credit: Future | What Hi-Fi)

To find the best TV for the Xbox Series X (and PlayStation 5), you have to do a ton of research, learn a bunch of acronyms, and create a comparison chart. Or you could trust our colleagues at What Hi-Fi who have covered home entertainment for almost 50 years.

The LG C4 tops the list of the best gaming TVs made by our friends at What Hi-Fi. Unsurprisingly, it also holds a spot on the list of the best TVs in 2024. The 48-inch model of the LG C4 also sits on that list, so if you need a bigger TV you won't have to look far to find the best one around.

But you don't just have to take their word and my word for it, LG has made it easy to recommend the LG C4 to gamers. The TV has a ton of gaming features, including 4K/144Hz performance, four full-spec HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG (I told you there were a lot of acronyms).

Unfortunately, the LG C4 does have a weakness, its speakers. They're serviceable but fall short of the standard set by the rest of the TV. Since this version of the LG C4 is relatively small, you'll need a smaller soundbar such as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) underneath it. The list of the best soundbars has more affordable options, but I wanted to give a gauge for the size you'll need to shop for if you want to enhance the experience of the LG C4 with better audio.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Was: $499

Now: $369 at Best Buy The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) delivers excellent sound quality and has the features you need for gaming, such as eArc support and Dolby Atmos. It also fits underneath the LG C4 (42-inch). "The Beam Gen 2 not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost." — What Hi-Fi What Hi-Fi review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👉See at: Best Buy