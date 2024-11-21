This early Black Friday 45% discount for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a great option for those wishing to try out Xbox Cloud Gaming before buying an Xbox

Try out Xbox games without the need for an Xbox Series X|S with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service has come a long way since it launched in 2020. Over the years, it has allowed people to play hundreds upon hundreds of the best Xbox games on a multitude of devices, including consoles and mobiles, via the cloud. On top of that, Microsoft partnered with Amazon to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to its Amazon Fire TV Stick product line.

One such product is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a powerful smart device capable of streaming entertainment apps at 4K resolutions with strong Wi-Fi 6E online connections. This device normally has an MSRP of $59.99 but with Black Friday on the horizon, Best Buy has lowered this price tag to $32.99, not wanting to wait until the event starts proper to host its lucrative discount deals.

Why should you buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and why is it good for Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Microsoft and Amazon teaming up to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Amazon TV Fire Sticks (Image credit: Microsoft | Amazon)

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are HDMI smart dongles that can enable compatible PC or TV monitors with the ability to download entertainment apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Xbox Cloud Gaming etc., and stream TV Shows, movies, and video games.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful version of this product line as it has the power to stream media in 4K resolutions, store up to 16GB worth of data, and maintain stable Wi-Fi 6E internet connections (provided you position your router in line of sight of the TV Stick). Strong Wi-Fi is important for Xbox Cloud Gaming to get the best experience.

Previously, only Samsung TVs had exclusive rights to run Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, in June 2024, Microsoft announced that it would be partnering with Amazon to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to Amazon Fire TV Sticks. This has allowed the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max a great option for people who don't own an Xbox Series X|S and want to try out some of the best Xbox games the system has to offer before deciding to buy an Xbox console.

Additionally, Xbox players will be able to download the Xbox Cloud Gaming app into the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max's storage and take with it them, to play their favorite Xbox Game Pass titles abroad while visiting friends or traveling simply by plugging it into a compatible monitor.

You will still need one of the best Xbox controllers to play Xbox games via the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a grand majority of them can be played with touch controls, thus circumventing the need for a controller or an Xbox Cloud Gaming Mobile controller.

The Amazon TV Fire Stick 4K Max is currently enjoying a massive 45% discount as an early Black Friday gift courtesy of Best Buy, reducing its MSRP of $52.99 down to $32.99. Amazon is also hosting a similar Black Friday deal for this product for the same reduced price of $32.99.

There's never been a better time to experience the wonders of Xbox Cloud Gaming than right now. Not only has Microsoft's answer to NVIDIA GeForce NOW accumulated a ton of games to its backlog, but Microsoft has recently announced the long-requested "Stream Your Own Game" feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This feature allows people to purchase and stream a selection of Xbox games via Xbox.com/play and web apps on Meta Quest VR headsets, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and Samsung TVs, even if they aren't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There are currently 50 games available for purchase via "Stream Your Own Game" with more that will be added in the future.

The first wave of "Stream Your Own Game" titles includes modern hits like Baldur's Gate 3, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, and many more.

So if you're an Xbox gamer looking to play your favorite Xbox titles at 4K resolutions while traveling and watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu as a nice bonus, the Amazon TV Fire Stick 4K Max is for you.

It is also a solid option for people who have never played Xbox games before and want to try them out via Xbox Cloud Gaming before committing to buying an Xbox console, especially thanks to the new "Stream your Own Games" features so they can play games without needing to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.