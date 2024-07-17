I love this underrated game and right now it's so dirt cheap on Xbox and PC that you can get it for under $8

Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up video game deals at prices so low that it feels like you're not spending anything at all. As it so happens, one of the most overlooked and underrated games in the last few years is among these discounts. Specifically, you can purchase the open-world, action-adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising on Xbox for just $7.99 at Best Buy right now. It's also under $10 for PS4/PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Immortals Fenyx Rising released at the tale end of 2020 and got overshadowed by other events at the time. In fact, back then, it felt like I was one of the only people who had even played it. However, I know for a fact that my co-worker did since she highly praised it in her Immortals Fenix Rising review and called it "a late contender for Game of the Year" because she liked it so much. With plenty of bosses to fight, places to explore, and gear to discover, there's a lot to like.

✅Recommended if: You enjoy colorful open world games with cheeky dialogue and plenty to do.

❌Skip this deal if: You prefer more serious games with more realistic visuals.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: Launch Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] - YouTube Watch On

In my own opinion, this game feels a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (or Tears of the Kingdom) mixed with Assassin's Creed Odyssey. That latter part isn't surprising given that Immortals was published by Ubisoft. You control Fenyx, a man or woman who gets shipwrecked on a mysterious island filled with Greek gods. A curse from the mighty Titan, Typhon, has made these deities powerless, so it's up to you to free them.

The main action of the game revolves around exploring a colorful world filled with enemies, puzzles, and dungeons. As you explore, you can find chests that house helpful gear that provides different types of perks. You can also increase various stats and grow more powerful as the game progresses.

It is in a vein similar to Breath of the Wild's glider that Fenyx is given a pair of mechanical wings early in the game. These make it easy for Fenyx to climb up to tall perches and then jump off and glide across the map. One of the most satisfying things is gliding quickly, calling my horse to me in mid-air, landing on it, and continuing to travel fast on the ground.

Immortals Fenyx Rising originally had a $59.99 MSRP, but since it's been a few years since release, the expected price has been lingering around $29.99 these days. Still, being able to get a lengthy open-world game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch for under $10 is a sweet deal regardless of what platform you're playing on. And we have Amazon Prime Day to thank for it.

Now, this isn't by any means the first time Immortals Fenyx Rising has dropped to this price point. In fact, last year, I bought another copy of this game as a Christmas present for my nine-year-old nephew when it was on sale during a similar Black Friday event. After opening it Christmas morning, he became obsessed with it and spent hours and hours running around, defeating enemies, and just enjoying the world. Best of all, the game has five different difficulty modes including a simple Story mode and a super challenging mode. So, you can find the exact difficulty to meets your playing preferences.

Do I need a Prime membership for Prime Day? Yes, a paid membership or 30-day free trial is required to access the full range of Prime Day benefits during this event. If you haven't signed up in the past, you'll be eligible for the free trial and can cancel afterward if you want to.