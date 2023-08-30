This Xbox wireless gaming headset is perfect for Starfield and it's on sale ahead of Labor Day

What you need to know

Microsoft requires gaming headsets to utilize a specific wireless protocol in order to work with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

HyperX Cloud X Flight is a wireless headset officially licensed for Xbox.

Ahead of Labor Day sales and Starfield's release, the headset is currently a whopping $63 off.

Xbox and PC gamers are gearing up for one of the biggest game releases of the year as Starfield Early Access becomes available tomorrow, August 31, 2023. Luckily for us, Labor Day is right around the corner, which means various gaming accessories are going on sale right around the time of Starfield's launch.

HyperX Cloud X Flight Wireless for Xbox | was $160 now $97 at Amazon



This wireless gaming headset is specifically designed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It's got that sweet Xbox green aesthetic going on and provides a reliable audio and microphone experience for any user. It's a great choice for anyone playing Starfield. Price check: Best Buy ($120)

Microsoft has made it so that the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One require a very specific wireless protocol, which makes it so that only some wireless gaming headsets are actually compatible with its consoles. That's where the CloudX Flight Wireless comes in. It is an officially licensed Xbox gaming headset that incorporates a 2.4GHz Wireless connection to work smoothly with Xbox consoles. That means it's guaranteed to work well while you jump into Starfield this week or next.

As far as features and conveniences go, the CloudX Flight Wireless gaming headset offers cushioned over-ear cups for a comfortable fit and there's also a detachable microphone for when you don't need it. The battery lasts for up to 30 hours on one charge so you just need to juice it up every few gaming sessions and it will always be ready to go.

Mute, volume, and power controls are all located in intuitive locations right on the earcups so you don't have to worry about fumbling around looking for them when in a tight spot. You can even adjust the balance of your audio to help you hear your game audio or your friends better. It's a beautiful design and the green lighting and highlights really help it look good next to Xbox consoles.

Of course, if you've got your heart set on the official Starfield Limited Edition Xbox headset, you can try to snag one of those for yourself as well.