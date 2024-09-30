Amazon's discounted Fire TV stick is now the cheapest way to instantly access hundreds of Xbox games through Game Pass

The Amazon Fire TV Stick can be used to play Xbox games through the cloud, and it's on sale.

Who doesn't want a cheap way to play games?

Thanks to an unexpected partnership earlier this year between Microsoft and Amazon, players that pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Max model can play Xbox Game Pass games through the Cloud. All they need is the stick, a subscription, and a controller. Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $25 from Amazon, meaning you can jump in and play Xbox games at a lower price than ever. This is only available for a limited time, so hurry!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon An Amazon Fire TV Stick is a useful media tool for streaming, and now, you can use it to play games. At just $25, this is a perfect way to save some money in order to test out big titles like Starfield or Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Once you have the stick, just pick up an Xbox controller and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Price check: $25 at Best Buy



Get an Xbox Series S instead: $300 at Best Buy



Great for: Trying out Xbox games at a low price



Don't buy if: You'd rather put the money toward a console

There's tons of Xbox games on the way

DOOM: The Dark Ages is shaking up the formula for id Software's uber-violent shooter. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Xbox first-party lineup has grown over the last few years with titles like Starfield, but it's currently set to truly explode over the next several months, with plenty of games that can be played through Xbox Cloud Gaming on an Amazon Fire TV Stick, thanks to Microsoft and Amazon collaborating.

The end of 2024 is seeing the launch of Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Asobo Studio's Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from across the Activision Publishing, Xbox Game Studios, and Bethesda Softworks publishing arms of the Xbox first-party group.

That's continuing in 2025, with a promised slate consisting of Obsidian's fantasy RPG Avowed, Compulsion Games' southern Gothic adventure South of Midnight, id Software's blood-pounding first-person shooter DOOM: The Dark Ages, and the revival of Xbox's Fable via Playground Games.

All of these games are included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning a subscriber can play them the moment they launch without having to buy them. Most of these games will also be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, and thus will be playable through the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K lineup. All you need to do is grab an Xbox controller (like the one in this deal) and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

After years of PlayStation exclusivity, Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox. (Image credit: miHoYo)

Now, I say "most" because Activision games are in a bit of a weird situation, as Microsoft had to sell off the Cloud rights to these games for the next several years in order to acquire Activision Blizzard King. If you want to play Call of Duty games through Xbox Game Pass, you need to grab an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X console, or else have a high-end gaming PC.

This limitation does not matter for titles published through Xbox Game Studios or Bethesda Softworks, so you should consider what games you want to play before making your decision.

No matter what you decide, the first-party lineup is being supplemented by a number of huge third-party games, including HoYoverse's open-world RPG Genshin Impact, which is free-to-play with gacha elements, but includes bonuses and perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It's also going to be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, further expanding the lineup of games that you can test by picking up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox on Nov. 20, so go ahead and pick up a stick or a console and get ready!