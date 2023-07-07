The best Prime Day Xbox deals 2023: headsets, SSDs, HDDs, controllers, consoles, and more

ARE YOU ready to save money? I'm ready to save money. The overlord Bezos has returned to bless us once again. Say hi to Amazon Prime Day 2023, the best time of year to score big on great deals on all things tech, gaming, and beyond.

For Prime Day 2023, the team and I are rounding up all the best Xbox deals we can find, whether it's on the best Xbox controllers, including the shiny Starfield edition, a best Xbox headset for you, wired, wireless, or otherwise, or the best Xbox storage deals to expand your near-infinite backlog even further.

We'll be updating this list over the coming days as Prime Day winds up, so be sure to keep it locked over here for our top suggestions from products we've personally reviewed, used, and recommend.

Today's best Prime Day Xbox controller deals

Stellar Shift Xbox Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $57.09 at Amazon Available at it's cheapest price since launch, with Bluetooth connectivity for use with Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, Tablets, iOS and Android devices. A surreal-colored controller that's out of this world. Price check: Target $57.99

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Simply one of the best wired controllers out there for both Xbox and PC, this is a marked upgrade from the standard Xbox controller with a bunch of ergonomic and mechanical improvements, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Price Check: GameStop $64.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core: was $139.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

An Elite controller with a less Elite price, the Series 2 Core has all the quality and high performance of a full Elite but without the paddles (you can buy these separately or use existing) 40 hours of battery life will keep you in the game. All colors are on sale but the Red has never been this cheap, and it's this price in a few outlets right now.

Price Check: Walmart $114.99

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller: was $79.99 now $49.95 at Amazon

A controller that does it all, compatible with Windows, Android and your Xbox Console but with some special Turtle Beach audio enhancements. With Pro-Aim focus mode and mappable quick action buttons, this is a versatile controller for both Xbox and cloud gaming on your mobile.

Price check: Walmart $59.99

Today's best Prime Day Xbox headset deals

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core – Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

HyperX make some of the best headsets for Xbox at a lower and more reasonable price point for most, and this one ticks all the boxes. High quality, lightweight, direct Xbox wireless connection and noise cancelling microphone.

Price check: Target $99.99

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X: was $179.99 now $134.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries always get a mention in our best Xbox headset lists, and this is one of their more affordable headsets for Xbox. Having had a recent update to the line, but still keeping that cool green/black Xbox colorway, this is a great sub $150 bargain.

Price check: Target $179.99

Razer Kraken Kitty RGB: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

A personal favorite of mine (Jen) this wired headset has been this price in sales before but I can't help but link it every time. Customize the ear color to your mood, and just add some fun to your gaming sessions. It's not just cute, it's a great sounding headset with THX spatial audio and a solid noise-cancelling microphone.

Price check: Walmart $135

Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Another entry from Razer, the Kaira is a great quality and reasonably priced headset with solid battery life, and has the ability to use Bluetooth and Xbox wireless simultaneously, rare at this price!

Price check: Target $89.99

Today's best Prime Day Xbox storage deals

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB : was $399 now $279 at Amazon

Until recently, Seagate were the only supplier of official storage expansion for the Xbox Series X|S that you could actually run games off directly, but with competitors coming to the market, the prices are dropping on the OG storage solution. With the size of games nowadays, we recommend the 2TB version which is also discounted at Best Buy. Price check: Best Buy £279

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox: was $149,99 now $129 at Amazon A much cheaper alternative to internal SSD's are of course external, and you get a lot more storage for your money. The caveat being you won't be able to play some Series X|S from this, but you can archive a hell of a lot of games. Price check: Newegg $129.99

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB External Hard Drive: was $92.49 now $84.99 at Amazon

It's not the cheapest, or the biggest bang for your buck, but damn it's good looking. If you want all your accessories to match and love some lighting in your life, this pairs perfectly with the Xbox Series X.

Price check: Target $84.99

Amazon Prime Day typically takes place in the summer, but it has shifted around here and there over the past few years for various reasons. For 2023, Amazon Prime Day will begin on Tuesday 11th June for 48 hours. Discounts are usually available across the store before the official start date on Amazon, too. However, Prime Day officially ends at midnight on the last day in your respective region, at which point, all the deals will vanish. Savings will only last while stocks last, so make sure you’re ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours per timezone. It will drop tons of great savings across all categories on everything you need for summer and beyond,' according to the official Amazon press release.