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CD Projekt Red has finished divulging the full details of Cyberpunk 2077's 2.5 update coming to home consoles and PC on October 22, 2026.

The update will feature a new questline that acts as a prologue to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, dual-wielding pistols, new Cyberware and cosmetic customization options, FOV sliders on consoles, mod support on consoles, and more.

Additionally, Cyberpunk 2077 has just received Xbox Play Anywhere support, so it can be played on all platforms within the Xbox ecosystem, like Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and compatible handhelds like the Xbox Ally via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

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Here are all the full details and patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077's 2.5 update.

Click here to expand the full list ↴ Edgerunners Content Added a new side quest, Clampdown, set before the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. To unlock it, complete The Heist and two gigs for Wakako, then wait for a message from her. Added a new 5-piece gear set based on the character King, which can be obtained during the Clampdown side quest. Added a new radio station, HKGN 102.0 FM, featuring a selection of tracks from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series.



Show Off A brand-new clothing collection has arrived in Night City! 5 new outfit sets can now be purchased from certain clothing vendors: Maxiwear: available in Heywood, Arroyo, Little China Jinguji: available in City Center NetWatch: available in Kabuki, Japantown IconAmerica: available in Pacifica, Badlands, Northside And one more set that will hit Night City shelves just a little later... The NUS Infiltrator clothing set can be now purchased from clothing vendors in Kabuki and Japantown. 4 new TWINTONE skins for Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech are now available via Twitch Drops. Some of the hairstyles that were previously exclusive to NPCs are now available for V. Please note that some hairstyles are available only to feminine or masculine body types. Show off your chrome! You can now customize your hand cyberware. Equip your Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire or Projectile Launch System, and visit one of 5 Glamdocs (marked with a spray paint icon on the map) to give your implants a fresh, new look. Each Glamdoc is located in a unique shop, along with their own intro scene with voiceover and animations, and offers a unique catalog of cyberware skins with customizable colors. Sometimes one gun just isn't enough. The new Double Trouble perk in the Cool tree (along with four auxiliary perks) introduces an entirely new playstyle, allowing you to dual-wield Pistols and Revolvers from the Power category. Added frames from the Cyberpunk Trading Card Game to Photo Mode, allowing you to make your preem shots look like custom cards. Added new poses in Photo Mode to show off your dual-wielding prowess.



Mod the World Added Cross-Platform Mod Support, powered by mod.io, a first step into cross-platform modding that allows you to easily browse and install a selection of player-created mods directly from the in-game menu. More mods will become available over time. The feature is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.



Upgrading the World Welcome to Paradise! Added a new side quest that takes you on a journey to uncover a mystery and explore Night City on a guided tour narrated by Richard Night. It unlocks after completing The Heist and reaching level 15 Street Cred. Added 12 new Minor Arcana Tarot Cards to discover across Night City. The Tarot menu now has separate sections for Major and Minor Arcana. The new tarot cards are part of a new side quest, an extension of Fool on the Hill, which activates after scanning any of the new cards. Collect them all to get a special reward.



Quality of Life Saves in the “Load Game” menu are now grouped by separate playthroughs. Added item filters to apartment and vehicle stashes. Modded saves in the "Load Game" menu are now marked with a dedicated icon. Please note that achievements and trophies cannot be earned while playing on console from a modded save file. Added an FOV (Field Of View) slider on consoles. Updated the selection of AMD FSR options. FSR 3 upscaling is no longer included, while FSR 2.1, FSR 4, and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation remain available. Updated the CD PROJEKT RED Account connection, My Rewards and telemetry consent menus.



Technology Added support for DLSS 4.5, including up to 6X Multi Frame Generation or Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, and the 2nd Generation Transformer Model. Added support for glasses-free 3D effects on compatible Samsung Odyssey 3D monitors, along with a Motion Comfort setting that lets you balance 3D depth and viewing comfort. Added support for MetalFX Frame Interpolation and Denoising on Mac. Added a toggle in settings for FSR Anti-Lag 2. Introduced various performance optimizations, including improvements specifically for Ray Tracing and for PlayStation 5 Pro. Improved HDR rendering to provide more accurate colors, brightness, and contrast on compatible displays.



Fixes Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where saving the game could result in a "Save failed - insufficient space" error. Fixed an issue where adjusting HDR settings on PlayStation 5 had no effect. Things Done Changed - Fixed an issue where the Delamain cab could get stuck after crashing into another vehicle, blocking quest progression. Fixed an issue where enabling Film Grain had no effect. Fixed an issue where tagging enemies while scanning could also cause V to crouch or stand up when using certain control schemes. Fixed an issue where controller settings for the Third-Person Camera were missing. Fixed several typos in various languages. Added various other fixes for features and content introduced since Patch 2.1.



Dual-wielding pistols and FOV sliders on consoles? Sign me up!

Thought you were done with Night City? Well, Night City isn't quite done with you. Patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077’s Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) are now available for you to ready up and review before going live on the streets tomorrow. Jack in: https://t.co/pae5wylOdP https://t.co/QOcX5VljR2October 21, 2026

Overall, all these new features sound cool. My favorite aspects of this update are mowing down enemies while dual-wielding guns and the FOV slider that will allow me to adjust the game's first-person view so it won't feel so cramped and claustrophobic on Xbox anymore.

Of course, mod support so we can customize Cyberpunk 2077 however we like, and customizing my cybernetic upgrades' looks is pretty awesome too.

But what do you think? Is this update worth another playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077? Will it motivate you to play it for the first time if you haven't already, or have you decided to move on and wait for Cyberpunk 2077's sequel?

If you have any thoughts on the subject, please let us know in the comments, on Reddit, or in the poll.

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