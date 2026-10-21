Cyberpunk 2077 shadow-drops Xbox Play Anywhere support as it reveals more details on its upcoming 2.5 update, like new quests, console mods, and more

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Cyberpunk 2077 is about to get a new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tie-in quest, dual-wielding pistols, mod support on consoles, and more in its 2.5 update, along with Xbox Play Anywhere support

A fiery red-orange glitch graphic shows a circuit board labeled “UPDATE 2.5,” with update arrows and oversized glowing text, creating an urgent cyber-tech mood.
Cyberpunk: 2077's 2.5 update is upon us. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
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CD Projekt Red has finished divulging the full details of Cyberpunk 2077's 2.5 update coming to home consoles and PC on October 22, 2026.

The update will feature a new questline that acts as a prologue to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, dual-wielding pistols, new Cyberware and cosmetic customization options, FOV sliders on consoles, mod support on consoles, and more.

Additionally, Cyberpunk 2077 has just received Xbox Play Anywhere support, so it can be played on all platforms within the Xbox ecosystem, like Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and compatible handhelds like the Xbox Ally via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

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Here are all the full details and patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077's 2.5 update.

Dual-wielding pistols and FOV sliders on consoles? Sign me up!

Overall, all these new features sound cool. My favorite aspects of this update are mowing down enemies while dual-wielding guns and the FOV slider that will allow me to adjust the game's first-person view so it won't feel so cramped and claustrophobic on Xbox anymore.

Of course, mod support so we can customize Cyberpunk 2077 however we like, and customizing my cybernetic upgrades' looks is pretty awesome too.

But what do you think? Is this update worth another playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077? Will it motivate you to play it for the first time if you haven't already, or have you decided to move on and wait for Cyberpunk 2077's sequel?

If you have any thoughts on the subject, please let us know in the comments, on Reddit, or in the poll.

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Alexander Cope
Alexander Cope
Staff Writer - Deals/Gaming News

Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series

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