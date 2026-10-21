Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a surprise update with new playstyles and dual-wielding weapons to celebrate the launch of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new 2.5 update this week, adding lots of new gameplay features that will be revealed during CD Projekt Red's REDStream today.
The long-awaited second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has arrived on Netflix, ready to take viewers on another dark journey through Night City filled with violence, introspection, and vengeance.
To celebrate, CD Projekt Red has announced that it will update Cyberpunk 2077 this week, on October 22, 2026, with a new patch called the "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5)".
All CD Projekt Red has revealed about the 2.5 update thus far is that it will bring new gameplay features like Cyberware customization and a dual-wielding playstyle to Cyberpunk 2077.
As for the rest of the update's content, you will tune in to CD Projekt Red's REDStream via their official Twitch and YouTube channels and Steam on October 21, 2026, where the developers will unload more details regarding the "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5)."
Are you ready for one more journey into Night City with this update?
Honestly, it's kind of shocking that the player couldn't dual-wield weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 until this update got announced, especially when many characters in the game (including our good old pal, Jackie Wells) are able to.
The closest approximation we had for dual-wielding weapons until now was the Mantis Blade Cyberware upgrade that granted the use of robot Mantis arms to stab people with.
Hopefully this update means I can finally get to gun down enemies while dual-wielding submachine guns or bash Adam Smasher's head in while dual-wielding hammers.
Either way, I'm curious to see what Cyberpunk 2077's update will bring and how it will tie into Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2.
Fight, kill, and survive the dystopian nightmare of Night City and become a legend in the hit open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. The Ultimate Edition combines the base game with its Phantom Liberty DLC into one definitive package.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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