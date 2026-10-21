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The long-awaited second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has arrived on Netflix, ready to take viewers on another dark journey through Night City filled with violence, introspection, and vengeance.

To celebrate, CD Projekt Red has announced that it will update Cyberpunk 2077 this week, on October 22, 2026, with a new patch called the "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5)".

New Edgerunners, new chrome, new playstyle? Sounds like we need another REDstreams! Join us this Wednesday, October 21st at 5 PM CEST for a closer look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) and some of the features coming to Cyberpunk 2077. We're talking cyberware customization, a new dual-wielding playstyle, and more! Tune in on Twitch, YouTube or Steam: 📺 https://t.co/crpXzrC6VR 📺 https://t.co/gQnOGLaa0IOctober 20, 2026

All CD Projekt Red has revealed about the 2.5 update thus far is that it will bring new gameplay features like Cyberware customization and a dual-wielding playstyle to Cyberpunk 2077.

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As for the rest of the update's content, you will tune in to CD Projekt Red's REDStream via their official Twitch and YouTube channels and Steam on October 21, 2026, where the developers will unload more details regarding the "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5)."

Cyberpunk 2077 — Official Launch Trailer — V - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, it's kind of shocking that the player couldn't dual-wield weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 until this update got announced, especially when many characters in the game (including our good old pal, Jackie Wells) are able to.

The closest approximation we had for dual-wielding weapons until now was the Mantis Blade Cyberware upgrade that granted the use of robot Mantis arms to stab people with.

Hopefully this update means I can finally get to gun down enemies while dual-wielding submachine guns or bash Adam Smasher's head in while dual-wielding hammers.

Either way, I'm curious to see what Cyberpunk 2077's update will bring and how it will tie into Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2.

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