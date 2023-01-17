Deal: Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S on sale

If you were lucky enough to snap up one of the many controller deals we advertised over the holiday period, you might be in the market for some extra charging accessories. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand perfectly compliments any Xbox Series X|S controller, comes in many colors to match official designs and is currently an unmissable $10 off at Amazon.



Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S $39.99 $29 at Amazon



If you want a charger that will get you back in the game as quickly as possible, this Razer Quick Charging stand will fully charge your Xbox controller in under 3 hours and comes in an array of colors and designs to match your gaming setup.

The Razer Quick Charging Stand for Xbox comes in Carbon Black and Robot White to match the standard included Xbox Series X|S controllers, but in addition to this Amazon currently has Shock Blue and Pulse Red at $30.



While the above four options are $10 off, if you're looking for a stand to match your Forza Horizon 5, Lunar Shift or Mineral Camo special edition controller, these are normally priced at $49.99 and are reduced to $34.99 in the deal.

(Image credit: Future - Zachary Boddy)

The Razer Quick Charging Stand is compatible with not only the Xbox Series X|S controllers, but will also reliably charge Xbox One and Elite Series 1 controllers. Its magnetic contact system clicks your controller satisfyingly into place and will give a full charge in under 3 hours. The stand connects to your Xbox or PC with a high quality USB-C cable and features an indicator light so you know when you can jump back in the game.



Our review of the Razer Quick Charging Stand scored it a high 4 out of 5 for its smart and premium-looking quality, speedy charging time, and wide range of colorways. While there are certainly cheaper options on the market for charging your controller, with Razer you are paying for a premium look, feel and performance. With this stand now being reduced to a juicy $30 it's most certainly the best charging solution at this price.



Some colors have already gone out of stock such as Deep Pink and Electric Volt, so if you want one of these snazzy charging units at this bargain price we'd advise you move quick!