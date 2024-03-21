How to download and install Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox as it finally comes to consoles

Today is a special day for Xbox Final Fantasy fans as Square Enix's popular MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, has at last gone live on Xbox Series X|S now that its Xbox Open Beta Test has ended. To celebrate the occasion, Square Enix has shared instructions on purchasing and downloading the game and some exclusive content for Xbox players.

Not to mention, there are multiple editions to purchase and download. For your convenience, we have summarized all the info Square Enix has announced so you can get through the process as quickly as possible.

Final Fantasy XIV: Where and how to download

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To purchase and download Final Fantast XIV, head to the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and search for its store page by typing 'Final Fantasy XIV Online' in the search bar.

Note that you will require an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass Core subscription to play Final Fantasy XIV. Also, be aware that Final Fantasy XIV is currently not a part of Xbox Game Pass's library at this time.

You must link your Xbox account and Square Enix account together to play. Be warned that once you link the accounts, this process can't be undone, so make sure you're linking the correct accounts.

Final Fantasy XIV: How many editions are there?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

When you head to Final Fantasy XIV's store page, you will notice there are several editions of the game to purchase. So we rounded up all of them and detailed what content they contain.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Free Trial

This is a free trial version of Final Fantasy XIV where players can experience all the game's content from A Realm Reborn up to the Stormblood expansion and level up their character to Lv.70 without any restrictions on playtime.

However, there are rules that players need to be aware of in the Free Trial (which can be found on the official Square Enix website):

Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition

The Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition includes the base game of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, the Heavensward and Stormblood Expansions, and a 30-day free trial period.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker

This edition contains the Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansions. However, this requires installing Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition in order to be played.

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition

This is the full, definitive edition of Final Fantasy XIV and all of its expansions up to Endwalker in one complete package.

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector's Edition

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector's Edition bundles together Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, all of its expansions up to Endwalker, and the bonus in-game items found in the Collector's Editions of each game.

Final Fantasy XIV: If you participated in the Xbox Open Beta

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you have participated in Final Fantasy XIV's Xbox Open Beta Test, you will need to perform certain instructions before you start playing the full retail version with your existing game date. Note that you don't have to re-install the game to play and you can continue playing the Free Trial before moving on to the full product version.

1. Log into the Xbox account you used to participate in the open beta test and purchase either Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition, Final Fantasy XIVOnline Complete Edition, or Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector's Edition.

If you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to download the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition for free until April 19, 2024.

2. Launch the Final Fantasy XIV app on your Xbox.

3. Log on and follow the on-screen instructions to select which service account the product should be registered to.

Final Fantasy XIV: If you haven't participated in the Xbox Open Beta

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you didn't take part in the Xbox Open Beta and this is your first time ever playing Final Fantasy XIV, you will need to follow these instructions:

1. Log into the Xbox account you used to participate in the open beta test and purchase either Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition, Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition, or Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector's Edition.

If you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to download the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition for free until April 19, 2024.

2. Launch the Final Fantasy XIV app on your Xbox.

3. Enter your Square Enix account information. After launching the game for the first time, you must link your Xbox account and Square Enix account together. This process is permanent, so make sure you link the correct accounts before doing so.

If you are playing Final Fantasy XIV on another platform, such as the Windows PC version, and would like to continue playing as the characters you created on that platform on the Xbox version, then make sure to use the Square Enix account associated with those characters. Also, check to make sure the account information is correct.

If you're playing Final Fantasy XIV for the very first time, the Free Trial version is a valid option if you want to give it a try before committing to the full retail version.

When creating new characters, the game will ask you to select a starting World (the name of this game's servers). This game offers special bonuses for creating characters on certain Worlds, such as EXP boosts, Gil gifts, free game time, and more. The specifics of these bonuses can be found on the Final Fantasy XIV website.

Final Fantasy XIV: FFXIV Coins

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV will feature an exclusive premium currency called FFXIV Coins, which can be purchased from the Microsoft Store with real money. FFXIV Coins will allow you to purchase items from the Mog Station or Final Fantasy XIV Online Store, such as cosmetic gear, mounts, retainers, emotes, and more.

In order to use FFXIV Coins, you will need to purchase them from the Microsoft Store and then log into the Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV to have coins registered to your Square Enix account.

If you're playing Final Fantasy XIV on other platforms, you can use other payment methods instead of FFXIV Coins when making purchases at the Mog Station or Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

Final Fantasy XIV: Xbox Game Pass Perk and other bonuses

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To commemorate the release of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition for free through a limited-timed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk.

The Xbox Game Pass Perk will be available from March 21, 2024, until April 19, 2024. Do note that dates and times are subject.

In addition, Xbox players will be able to download Xbox gamer pics of the main cast from Final Fantasy XIV from the official Final Fantasy XIV website.

Also, if you purchase the Starter Edition, Complete Edition, or Complete Collector's Editions of Final Fantasy XIV, you will receive the following in-game items:

Wind-up Palom Minion

Menphina Earring

The in-game Moogle Delivery Service will deliver these items to your characters. Minions are cosmetic pets that follow the player around and have no effects on a player character's stats.

Meanwhile, the earring grants a 30% EXP boost when defeating enemies wearing it. The earring can only be equipped by Disciples of War or Disciples of Magic Classes and Jobs.

If you have service accounts that have already obtained these items through the Endwalker pre-order bonus code, you will not be able to acquire them again.

The Starter Edition obtained through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk will also include the Wind-up Palom Minion and Menphina Earring.

These Early Purchase Bonus items will only be available from March 21, 2024, until April 19, 2024. Note that dates and times are subject to change.

Its time to begin your Final Fantasy XIV adventures

And with that, you know how to purchase and install Final Fantasy XIV. Now, you will be able to get through the installation process as soon as possible and join millions of players to save the land of Eorzea from evil empires and godlike monsters in one of the most popular Final Fantasy games to date.

Not to mention, this will provide the perfect opportunity to catch up with PC players in time for when the next expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, will be released for both Xbox and PC in the summer of 2024. This lighthearted adventure will take players on a new adventure to the distant lands of Tural, where they will meet the new female Hrothgar race, find new challenges to overcome, learn new Jobs, find new mounts to collect, and much more.