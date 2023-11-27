My top Xbox Soulslike pick for 2023 is at its lowest price yet. Here's why you need it

Lies of P, my top Xbox pick for 2023, is now more affordable than ever, all thanks to the ongoing Cyber Monday discounts.

2023 has been a fantastic year for Xbox, with high-quality titles gracing the platform almost every month, providing copious entertainment to all. One of these titles is Lies of P, a game that reimagines the classic tale of Pinocchio into a dark and brutal Soulslike action-RPG.

As with any big-budgeted AAA or AA Xbox games, Lies of P's MSRP at launch was $59.99. However, Best Buy and Amazon are hosting a Cyber Monday 17% discount deal for Lies of P, reducing the price from $59.99 to $49.99.

Lies of P is a twisted and gripping Soulslike that will have you hooked from start to finish. It features a complex combat system, an intriguing world to explore, and challenging bosses with lucrative rewards for those who are able to defeat them.

Why you should buy Lies of P

Lies of P is a visceral and incredibly fun title that all Soulslike veterans should not miss out on. (Image credit: Windows Central / NEOWIZ)
When I personally reviewed Lies of P back in September 2023, I fell in love with it for its engaging gameplay and twisted setting. I even went as far as saying, and I quote, "I'm not lying like Pinocchio does when I say Lies of P is one of the best Soulslike titles I've ever played outside of even FromSoftware's classics..." and I still stand by that statement.

The game's dark, steampunk-esque setting is dripping with atmosphere, and it does a fantastic job of translating the story and characters of Pinnochio into a Soul-like tale. It is also packed with many customization systems that offer a ton of freedom to players when creating combat playstyles and cosmetic appearances. 

The best part of Lies of P is the fast-paced combat system, rife with a healthy variety of mechanics to learn and rewarding to play once you master all its complexities. The combat system is complimented by Lies of P's bestiary of challenging bosses, which are fun to fight and satisfying to overcome.

Lies of P is currently on sale for a 17% discount at Best Buy and Amazon for Cyber Monday, slashing its MSRP down $59.99 to $49.99. This is the lowest price drop Lies of P has ever received thus far since it launched a couple of months ago, making Cyber Monday the best time to buy it.

Granted, you can always grab Lies of P for much cheaper on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $10 monthly. However, if you want to own a physical copy of Lies of P for an affordable price, this deal is the best option you'll get for a long time.

So, if you're a fan of nail-bitingly difficult Soulslikes like Elden Ring, Lords of the Fallen, or Bloodborne, take advantage of this deal and grab one of the best Xbox games for 2023 while it lasts.

