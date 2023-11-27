My top Xbox Soulslike pick for 2023 is at its lowest price yet. Here's why you need it
Lies of P, my top Xbox pick for 2023, is now more affordable than ever, all thanks to the ongoing Cyber Monday discounts.
2023 has been a fantastic year for Xbox, with high-quality titles gracing the platform almost every month, providing copious entertainment to all. One of these titles is Lies of P, a game that reimagines the classic tale of Pinocchio into a dark and brutal Soulslike action-RPG.
As with any big-budgeted AAA or AA Xbox games, Lies of P's MSRP at launch was $59.99. However, Best Buy and Amazon are hosting a Cyber Monday 17% discount deal for Lies of P, reducing the price from $59.99 to $49.99.
Lies of P | was
$59.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy
Lies of P is a twisted and gripping Soulslike that will have you hooked from start to finish. It features a complex combat system, an intriguing world to explore, and challenging bosses with lucrative rewards for those who are able to defeat them.
✅Perfect for: Who like dark and gritty action RPGs and Soulslikes with complex combat mechanics and hard-as-nails boss fights.
❌Avoid if: You get easily stressed or frustrated by difficult games and prefer more relaxed, stress-free titles.
💰Price check: $49.99 at Amazon
🔍Our experience: Review: Lies of P is one of the best Soulslikes outside FromSoftware
🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a trusted retailer with in-store pickups, fast standard shipping, lenient return windows, and excellent customer support. Those with My Best Buy memberships get many more benefits, like exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, faster (free) shipping, better device protection, and more. If you want to learn more, check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships
More great Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
$619.98$479 at Walmart
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$45.73 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$239.99 at Target
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Samsung
- Microsoft Audio Dock for
$249.99$46.04 at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for
$349.99$297.49 at Amazon
- MSI GF63 Thin (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) for
$899$599 at B&H Photo
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
Why you should buy Lies of P
When I personally reviewed Lies of P back in September 2023, I fell in love with it for its engaging gameplay and twisted setting. I even went as far as saying, and I quote, "I'm not lying like Pinocchio does when I say Lies of P is one of the best Soulslike titles I've ever played outside of even FromSoftware's classics..." and I still stand by that statement.
The game's dark, steampunk-esque setting is dripping with atmosphere, and it does a fantastic job of translating the story and characters of Pinnochio into a Soul-like tale. It is also packed with many customization systems that offer a ton of freedom to players when creating combat playstyles and cosmetic appearances.
The best part of Lies of P is the fast-paced combat system, rife with a healthy variety of mechanics to learn and rewarding to play once you master all its complexities. The combat system is complimented by Lies of P's bestiary of challenging bosses, which are fun to fight and satisfying to overcome.
Lies of P is currently on sale for a 17% discount at Best Buy and Amazon for Cyber Monday, slashing its MSRP down $59.99 to $49.99. This is the lowest price drop Lies of P has ever received thus far since it launched a couple of months ago, making Cyber Monday the best time to buy it.
Granted, you can always grab Lies of P for much cheaper on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $10 monthly. However, if you want to own a physical copy of Lies of P for an affordable price, this deal is the best option you'll get for a long time.
So, if you're a fan of nail-bitingly difficult Soulslikes like Elden Ring, Lords of the Fallen, or Bloodborne, take advantage of this deal and grab one of the best Xbox games for 2023 while it lasts.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!