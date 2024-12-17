New Xbox Wireless Controller deal laughs at previous discounts, drops gamepad to just $34.99

Despite its low price, the Xbox Wireless Controller tops our list of the best Xbox controllers.

I thought I found the gaming deal of the season when the Xbox Wireless Controller dropped in price earlier this month, but it turns out that was just a teaser. The Xbox Wireless Controller has been discounted even further, though you have to pick it up through a different retailer than before to get the best price. A deal drops the price of the Xbox Wireless Controller to $34.99, which is a savings of $25. Surprisingly, the Xbox Wireless Controller with a USB-C cable costs less than the same gamepad without a cable at the moment.

What is the best Xbox controller?

The Xbox Wireless Controller builds on decades of refinement for the form factor. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The discounted Xbox Wireless Controller is the standard gamepad that ships with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (though some consoles ship with the controller in different colors). The controller is reliable, comfortable, and builds on decades of refinement from Microsoft.

If you have a current-gen Xbox console, you're already familiar with this exact controller. But if you haven't gamed since the days of the Xbox One, there are some small changes to note. The newer Xbox Wireless Controller is a bit more rounded and compact. It's not a dramatic difference but it's noticeable and the newer controller by people I've spoken to (and myself).

The Xbox Wireless Controller tops our list of the best Xbox controllers because it balances performance and money. There are better Xbox controllers out there in terms of additional buttons, robustness, and the types of sticks they feature. There are also cheaper Xbox controllers (barely). But no controller tops the Xbox Wireless Controller in terms of delivering a great gaming experience in this price range. That's especially true given the current discount on the gamepad.

"Another massive improvement with the Xbox Series X|S controller is its endlessly satisfying and responsive button feedback," we explained in our Xbox Series X|S controller review. "Pressing buttons on Xbox's previous controller iteration often felt soft and listless, but the latest model springs to life with every input. The bumpers, buttons, and D-pad all supply a delightful clicky sensation that affirms your interactions. While some players may find the overall noise much louder than the Xbox One hardware, I adore the physical and auditory response delivered each time I push a button on the Xbox Series X|S controller."

The controller also features a share button that makes it easy to take screenshots or clips of gameplay.

It's easy to recommend this gamepad year-round, but when the Xbox Wireless Controller drops to $34.99 it's a no-brainer. I suggest you toss it in as a stocking stuffer, grab it as a Secret Santa gift, or pick one up for yourself while the price is this low.