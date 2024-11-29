This Black Friday gift card deal makes the 2TB Xbox Series X irresistible — here's how
Grab a 2TB Xbox Series X console from Best Buy during Black Friday, and you'll get a $75 gift card to go with it.
Considering finally pulling the trigger on a new console? If so, it's worth checking out the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition for $600 at Best Buy. While this specific model hasn't been discounted, it's still getting a nifty deal, as Best Buy is throwing in a free $75 gift card for anyone who picks this console up. If you've got other shopping to do at Best Buy, that essentially means a $75 discount!
Xbox Series X Galaxy Black 2TB Special Edition
Was: $599.99
Now: $599 at Best Buy w/free $75 gift card
"The Xbox Series X hardware will not disappoint, at least for gaming. It's powerful, sleek and modern, and games that are optimized to take advantage of all the new hardware will truly shine." — managing editor Jez Corden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Storage: 2TB. Graphics/framerates: Up to 4K at 120 FPS. Launch date: 2024
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: N/A (Best Buy exclusive)
🤩Alternative deal: Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition for $399 at Best Buy
The higher-end console in Microsoft's ecosystem is worth investing in
Let me be clear: Under normal circumstances, I wouldn't be recommending this model Xbox Series X.
This Black Friday offer is hardly normal however, and it completely shakes up the evaluation process. As long as you intend to also pick up some stuff from Best Buy like games, an Xbox Game Pass subscription, an extra controller, or even some non-gaming items, you're essentially getting a $75 discount.
The Galaxy Black Special Edition is mostly identical to other Xbox Series X models with a disc drive outside of its special appearance. The other defining feature is the internal storage, which is double the usual amount included and on par with Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro.
If you're not willing to spend $600 but you're still keen on picking up a console, then I'd recommend you take a look at the white digital edition Xbox Series X, which is available for just $400 during Black Friday.
Is Xbox Series X better than Xbox Series S?
With the Xbox Series X|S consoles, Microsoft opted to provide options based on what people can afford. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S play the exact same games, but the Xbox Series X has better graphics processing power, meaning it can play games at higher resolutions and with better visual effects and (very occasionally) at higher framerates like 120 FPS.
Is Xbox Series X backward compatible?
Microsoft has invested in industry-leading backward compatibility features, meaning your Xbox Series X can play Xbox One games as well as hundreds upon hundreds of older Xbox 360 titles, and even handfuls of original Xbox games. This means you can instantly download and play games like Dead Space 2 and Gears of War 3 on your console. Do bare in mind that a tiny handful of backward compatible games are limited to disc-only due to licensing issues (looking at you, Mortal Kombat) and so if that is a deal-breaker for you, then you'll need to get an Xbox Series X with a disc drive.
Will tariffs raise prices on Xbox consoles?
It is possible that the U.S. will start putting tariffs on foreign goods starting in 2025. Nothing is certain right now, but if this happens, you can absolutely expect the price of electronics to skyrocket, and that includes Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Something that only costs you $500 right now could cost $700 in a year. If you want to make big electronics purchases in the next several months, like grabbing an Xbox Series X, I'd suggest doing it right now.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.