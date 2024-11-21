This early Black Friday deal is the cheapest way to grab an Xbox Series X that stands out from the crowd
Best Buy has knocked $50 off the Xbox Series X Digital Edition, making it the most attractive option right now.
You know the drill. We're approaching the holiday sales season, which means retailers are springing to see who can offer the most attractive discounts. Right now, one of the best gaming deals I've spotted will allow you to grab an Xbox Series X Digital Edition for $399 at Best Buy, meaning you'll save $50. There's no telling how long this deal will remain active, so you'll want to hurry!
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
Was: $449.99
Now: $399.99
"The Xbox Series X hardware will not disappoint. It's powerful, sleek and modern, and games that are optimized to take advantage of all the new hardware will truly shine." — Executive editor Jez Corden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Players who want the best Xbox experience but don't need a console that supports physical media.
❌Avoid if: You really, really need a disc drive included with your console
Storage: 1TB NVME. Disc drive: None.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $448 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deal: Xbox Series X (with disc drive) for $448 at Amazon
I've worked with Windows Central for years, and while I've covered a wide range of tech and games, my biggest focus has always been on Xbox and PC gaming. With an Xbox Series X as my primary console, I'm well-versed in the best games and what players need to know when using it.
More Black Friday savings
- Best Buy's Black Friday early access
- Best Windows laptop deals
- Best gaming monitor deals
- Best mini PC deals
- Best Xbox & PC controller deals
- Best gaming laptop deals
- Best gaming handheld deals
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X (1TB) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💽WD_Black Xbox Series X|S Card (1TB) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- ⌨️Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless | $84.99 at Best Buy (Save $115!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired | $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $30!)
- 💽WD_BLACK Handheld SSD (2TB) | $179.99 at Best Buy (Save $60!)
- 🎧Astro A50 Wireless (Xbox & PC) | $149.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
A great way to enter the world of Xbox games
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is perfect for anyone that wants to jump in and play Xbox games but doesn't have an existing backlog of discs to worry about.
Microsoft made massive acquisitions over the past several years, and the results have borne out with a number of huge games that are here, with more to come. Some of the first-party titles that you can play include Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, and Treyarch and Raven's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
That onslaught of big games isn't slowing down anytime soon, with 2025 kicking off through Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and Compulsion Games' South of Midnight. Further ahead are even more big games to look forward to like id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages and Playground Games' Fable.
If all that sounds like a lot and you're worried about buying so many different games, don't fret! Simply subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will give you access to the ever-growing Xbox lineup, with more first and third-party games added on a regular basis.
With Best Buy kicking off Black Friday deals like this ahead of the actual date (something that happens across more and more retailers every year) you'll want to act fast if this is a deal you're interested in, because there's simply no way of knowing how long it'll last.
Is Xbox Series X better than Xbox Series S?
With the Xbox Series X|S consoles, Microsoft opted to provide options based on what people can afford. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S play the exact same games, but the Xbox Series X has better graphics processing power, meaning it can play games at higher resolutions and with better visual effects and (very occasionally) at higher framerates like 120 FPS.
Is Xbox Series X backward compatible?
Microsoft has invested in industry-leading backward compatibility features, meaning your Xbox Series X can play Xbox One games as well as hundreds upon hundreds of older Xbox 360 titles, and even handfuls of original Xbox games. This means you can instantly download and play games like Dead Space 2 and Gears of War 3 on your console. Do bare in mind that a tiny handful of backward compatible games are limited to disc-only due to licensing issues (looking at you, Mortal Kombat) and so if that is a deal-breaker for you, then you'll need to get an Xbox Series X with a disc drive.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.