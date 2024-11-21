This early Black Friday deal is the cheapest way to grab an Xbox Series X that stands out from the crowd

You know the drill. We're approaching the holiday sales season, which means retailers are springing to see who can offer the most attractive discounts. Right now, one of the best gaming deals I've spotted will allow you to grab an Xbox Series X Digital Edition for $399 at Best Buy, meaning you'll save $50. There's no telling how long this deal will remain active, so you'll want to hurry!

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is perfect for anyone that wants to jump in and play Xbox games but doesn't have an existing backlog of discs to worry about.

Microsoft made massive acquisitions over the past several years, and the results have borne out with a number of huge games that are here, with more to come. Some of the first-party titles that you can play include Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, and Treyarch and Raven's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

That onslaught of big games isn't slowing down anytime soon, with 2025 kicking off through Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and Compulsion Games' South of Midnight. Further ahead are even more big games to look forward to like id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages and Playground Games' Fable.

If all that sounds like a lot and you're worried about buying so many different games, don't fret! Simply subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will give you access to the ever-growing Xbox lineup, with more first and third-party games added on a regular basis.

With Best Buy kicking off Black Friday deals like this ahead of the actual date (something that happens across more and more retailers every year) you'll want to act fast if this is a deal you're interested in, because there's simply no way of knowing how long it'll last.

Is Xbox Series X better than Xbox Series S? With the Xbox Series X|S consoles, Microsoft opted to provide options based on what people can afford. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S play the exact same games, but the Xbox Series X has better graphics processing power, meaning it can play games at higher resolutions and with better visual effects and (very occasionally) at higher framerates like 120 FPS.