This Xbox Wireless Controller deal is better than Black Friday, dropping the gamepad to its best price ever

Xbox Wireless Controllers are fun to collect but they're built for gaming. Sometimes you don't need a colorful controller or a limited-edition gamepad, you just need one that works well and feels good in your hand. Or maybe you just prefer the color black! The Xbox Wireless Controller is the standard gamepad that ships in the box with an Xbox Series X, and it's currently on sale for its lowest price ever. The controller is comfortable, well-shaped, and easy to use. Generally, people prefer the Xbox style or the PlayStation style for a controller. If you call into the former, the Xbox Wireless Controller at $38.88 is an excellent bargain.

Best Price Ever Xbox Wireless Controller

Was: $59.99

Now: $38.88 at Amazon Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ "It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the Xbox Series X|S Controller delivers a fantastic ergonomic form factor, excellent tactile button responses, and slickly improves upon an already stellar design." Launch date: 2020 Features: Wireless for Xbox (and Windows PC w/ adapter), Bluetooth, USB-C port and cable (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Players that simply want Microsoft's standard and affordable Xbox controller or something capable of wireless usage through Xbox/Bluetooth wireless. ❌Avoid if: You're after a less expensive alternative or a pricier, more advanced gamepad. 💰Price check: $38.88 at Walmart

What is the best Xbox controller?

The Xbox Wireless Controller builds on decades of refinement for the form factor. (Image credit: Source: Jez Corden/Windows Central)

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a reliable gamepad that uses the traditional Xbox controller design but with a bit of refinement. This particular version of the Xbox Wireless Controller has a share button for screenshots and game clips. It's more compact and rounded than the Xbox One controller and while it looks similar to its predecessor, gamers tend to find it more comfortable and easier to hold.

In addition to feeling better, the "new" Xbox Wireless Controller is more responsive than previous Xbox controllers. Our Xbox Wireless Controller review highlights how things feel better in game, not just in your hand:

"Another massive improvement with the Xbox Series X|S controller is its endlessly satisfying and responsive button feedback. Pressing buttons on Xbox's previous controller iteration often felt soft and listless, but the latest model springs to life with every input. The bumpers, buttons, and D-pad all supply a delightful clicky sensation that affirms your interactions. While some players may find the overall noise much louder than the Xbox One hardware, I adore the physical and auditory response delivered each time I push a button on the Xbox Series X|S controller."

There are more premium Xbox controllers available, but the Xbox Wireless Controller tops our list of the best Xbox controllers for a reason. It's affordable, reliable, and can connect through Bluetooth, a USB cable, or to your Xbox console using Microsoft's own connection tech.

The Xbox Wireless Controller has been around since 2020. Nothing has changed with its hardware, but the price change is noteworthy. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the Xbox Wireless Controller. The accessory is now more affordable than it was on Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. It even beats out the limited-time Woot discount we covered in September.