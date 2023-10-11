Ubisoft's answer to Forza Horizon 5 is already $20 cheaper thanks to Prime Day

With all the attention Forza Horizon 5 gets it's easy to overlook Ubisoft's take on the open-world racer. But with a Prime Day discount like this on a brand-new release, there's no reason to look past it anymore.

The Crew Motorfest is reduced right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, with $20 off each version. And you get a lot of game for that.

The Crew Motorfest (Xbox Series S|X)| was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Ubisoft's take on the open-world racer, this is the third installment of The Crew with a large map, tons of cars, and wild action to please race fans everywhere. And if the previous game was anything to go by, this will be supported for quite a while with fresh content.

The first two games in The Crew series were very different to each other, but both took place on a huge map that encompassed the entire United States. It's a little slimmed down for Motorfest, taking a more Forza Horizon approach to proceedings:

"Get ready to experience the ultimate driving adventure on one of the world's most breathtaking islands: O'ahu, the jewel of the Hawaiian archipelago.

Do everything on your own or with other players: join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your off-road skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano, master the perfect curve on the tracks. When you're ready to relax, kick back on the sunny beaches behind the wheel of your favorite supercar, or bring a buggy to explore the hidden paths of the luxurious rainforest."

- Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial: Most deals are Prime-exclusive

- See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Rival sales: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Newegg | HP | Target

The map may be smaller this time, but there's still plenty to explore. Like Forza Horizon 5, there are more than just asphalt races to get your teeth into, taking advantage of every aspect of the world it takes place in. For sim racers, this is not, but for anyone who just wants to have a good time and drive some insane cars, it's a riot. Grab this hefty discount before the end of the day, because it'll be gone then.