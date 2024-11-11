Seagate finally has competition for its 2TB Xbox Series X|S expansion card, and the pricing is (mostly) good news

What you need to know

WD_BLACK is finally introducing a 2TB Xbox Series X|S C50 expansion card.

Previously, the only way to get a 2TB storage expansion on Xbox Series X|S was to go for Seagate's offering.

Right now, the WD_BLACK 2TB Xbox Series X|S expansion card SSD is $200 at SanDisk, or $260/$250 at Amazon and Best Buy, respectively.

We've finally got a new option for anyone that needs a large amount of extra storage for their Xbox consoles.

A 2TB version of the WD_BLACK C50 expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is now available, giving a long-awaited alternative to Seagate's 2TB card. This card is showing up for $260 and $250 in listings on Amazon and Best Buy, but right now, it's available for just $200 directly from SanDisk, meaning it's price-matched to the 2TB Seagate card, which is on sale right now. Grabbing the WD_BLACK card also nets you a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though it's only valid for new subscribers.

WD_BLACK 2TB C50 expansion card for Xbox Series X|S WD_BLACK's Xbox expansion card now comes in 2TB, giving players another option for loading up storage for big games. It's also an ever-so-slight increase to the amount of competition available, meaning prices might go down a bit in the future. Hopefully. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | SanDisk

While Seagate was ready with a 1TB expansion card at the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S back in November 2020, WD_BLACK's offerings are more recent, first launching back in 2023.

With more and more games on the horizon, storage remains crucial

Xbox Series X|S consoles use proprietary storage in order to ensure consistent speeds, meaning that increasing the storage limits players to the Seagate and WD_BLACK expansion cards.

Prices have come down significantly since each card's launch — there was a truly rough period of time where Seagate's 2TB card would cost you $400 — but there's room for improvement. Hopefully this new WD_BLACK cards encourages prices to drop a little further.

That's especially true with how many big games Xbox players can look forward to in 2025, making increased console storage a bigger and bigger priority with every month that passes. Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, Playground Games' Fable, and many more are on the way, and that's just from the first-party teams.

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon The Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to give you $50 in additional savings. The white console is otherwise largely unchanged, but it's perfect for anyone that is fine sticking to digital games that still wants the best possible experience.



