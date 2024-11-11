Seagate finally has competition for its 2TB Xbox Series X|S expansion card, and the pricing is (mostly) good news
There's finally a 2TB version of the WD_BLACK Xbox Series X|S expansion card.
What you need to know
- WD_BLACK is finally introducing a 2TB Xbox Series X|S C50 expansion card.
- Previously, the only way to get a 2TB storage expansion on Xbox Series X|S was to go for Seagate's offering.
- Right now, the WD_BLACK 2TB Xbox Series X|S expansion card SSD is $200 at SanDisk, or $260/$250 at Amazon and Best Buy, respectively.
We've finally got a new option for anyone that needs a large amount of extra storage for their Xbox consoles.
A 2TB version of the WD_BLACK C50 expansion card for Xbox Series X|S is now available, giving a long-awaited alternative to Seagate's 2TB card. This card is showing up for $260 and $250 in listings on Amazon and Best Buy, but right now, it's available for just $200 directly from SanDisk, meaning it's price-matched to the 2TB Seagate card, which is on sale right now. Grabbing the WD_BLACK card also nets you a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though it's only valid for new subscribers.
WD_BLACK 2TB C50 expansion card for Xbox Series X|S
WD_BLACK's Xbox expansion card now comes in 2TB, giving players another option for loading up storage for big games. It's also an ever-so-slight increase to the amount of competition available, meaning prices might go down a bit in the future. Hopefully.
While Seagate was ready with a 1TB expansion card at the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S back in November 2020, WD_BLACK's offerings are more recent, first launching back in 2023.
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $849.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6-inch (Radeon 6550M) | $429.99 at Best Buy (Save $370!)
- 📺LG OLED Curved Ultrawide (32-inches) | $892.74 at Amazon (Save $607!)
- 💻Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070) | $1,999.99 at Best Buy (Save $700!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💻Dell G16 Laptop (RTX 4060) | $1,199.99 at Best Buy (Save $400!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $250!)
With more and more games on the horizon, storage remains crucial
Xbox Series X|S consoles use proprietary storage in order to ensure consistent speeds, meaning that increasing the storage limits players to the Seagate and WD_BLACK expansion cards.
Prices have come down significantly since each card's launch — there was a truly rough period of time where Seagate's 2TB card would cost you $400 — but there's room for improvement. Hopefully this new WD_BLACK cards encourages prices to drop a little further.
That's especially true with how many big games Xbox players can look forward to in 2025, making increased console storage a bigger and bigger priority with every month that passes. Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, Playground Games' Fable, and many more are on the way, and that's just from the first-party teams.
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition | $449.99 at Amazon
The Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to give you $50 in additional savings. The white console is otherwise largely unchanged, but it's perfect for anyone that is fine sticking to digital games that still wants the best possible experience.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.