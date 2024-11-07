Save big on the Xbox Series X|S storage expansion card as the price plummets again with this early Black Friday deal

After a year of managing storage headaches on my Xbox Series S, constantly deciding which game to uninstall each time a new title dropped, I finally caved and got an expansion card. It was a literal game-changer and I wish I hadn't been so stubborn in the first place. With the massive size of modern games, an expansion card has become an absolute essential, and I can finally download anything I want without worrying about space. The Seagate 2TB Expansion Card might be one of the priciest accessories you'll buy for your Xbox, but it’s worth every penny for the convenience. And thanks to an Early Black Friday deal on Amazon, it's now $50 off, bringing it down to $199. If 2TB feels like overkill, there’s also a 1TB option at $149, though the 2TB version delivers the best value.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Why do I need an expansion card for my Xbox?

This card is tried and tested for storing more games. (Image credit: Samuel Tolbert / Windows Central)

I get it, these things aren’t cheap. When the Seagate Expansion Cards first launched for the Xbox Series S|X, I thought I could get by without one. I was determined to be disciplined with my game downloads. But as bigger titles started rolling out for the Xbox Series S|X, I quickly grew tired of having to constantly choose which games to cull from my collection whenever something new dropped. The Seagate SSD is identical in performance to the internal SSD, so you just slot it into the back of your console and it works. Your games run directly off it with zero hassle.



With only 1TB of storage on the Xbox Series X or black Xbox Series S (and just 512GB on the original white Xbox Series S), it’s easy to run out of space if you're playing more than a couple of new games each year. Unfortunately, game sizes just keep growing, with titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 consuming over 128GB of space (though you can choose to not install the campaign or multiplayer).

(Image credit: Future)

At $50 off the regular price, adding another 2TB of space for $199 is a must that will dramatically improve your day to day gaming. For complete transparency, you will see that Amazon are claiming this card is reduced from $359.99 making the saving appear more dramatic to the casual observer, but the Seagate cards haven't been priced that high for months. While the 1TB card used to retail for $200, those days are long gone since competitors like the WD_Black cards have entered the market to give Seagate some competition. That being said, this is a legitimate sale worth taking advantage of for the $50 saving.

It's not the absolute lowest price we’ve seen, but it's just 99 cents higher than Amazon’s best-ever deal. The game releases keep coming, too. Xbox Game Pass is about to get Stalker 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in the next few weeks, and with my expansion card I won't need to choose which game to install. We also have Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment, Fable from Playground Games, and South of Midnight from Compulsion Games all confirmed for 2025. Throw in Monster Hunter Wilds which I will definitly be playing on day one. If Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is already taking up 128GB of space, things are about to get spicy if you have no storage expansions! Even Death Stranding shadow dropped onto Xbox consoles just today which should take up over 50GB.

Once your storage is sorted, don’t forget about subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you haven’t already, with this deal for 3 months for $28.59. With it, you'll have access to every Xbox first-party game from Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and Xbox Game Studios the moment they drop.