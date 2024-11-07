I've found 2 great deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate making it even cheaper to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the upcoming Indiana Jones

Black Friday madness is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait for deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Despite the recent price hike in September, it remains the most affordable way to dive into top titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Right now, you can save up to 30% with two great offers from CDKeys: get 1 month for just $11.69 or 3 months for $28.59.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches day one on Xbox Game Pass on 9 December 2024 (Image credit: Machine Games | Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is hands down the best—and most budget-friendly—way to access the latest and greatest games, with a rotating library of new and classic titles to enjoy. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hitting Game Pass on day one, you could either pay $70 to own it or subscribe to Game Pass for a much more affordable monthly fee, giving you access not only to Black Ops 6 but also to hundreds of other games. With CDKeys’ current deals, you’re stretching those savings even further. Instead of the regular $19.99 monthly rate, you can grab a 3-month subscription for under $10 a month.

There’s plenty to look forward to on Xbox in the coming months, and a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription will give you access to some of the most anticipated releases. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on December 9, while Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl drops on November 20. Our Editor, Jez Corden had the chance to play Stalker 2 early and even called it “a clear game-of-the-year contender.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 iis also landing on Game Pass on November 19, and with an Ultimate subscription, you’ll be able to enjoy it along with other top titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Game Pass Ultimate lets you play many of these games even without a console—you can jump in on your mobile device, compatible Samsung TVs, or even the recently supported Amazon Firestick. The cloud is also perfect for trying out games before dedicating precious hard drive space to them. And if you do run out of space, there’s a solid deal on Xbox Seagate storage expansion cards : Amazon currently offers a 2TB card for $199.

So if you want to play the best Xbox titles and best PC titles without stumping up $70 for each one, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the way to go. Plus, it gives you exclusive discounts if you decide to buy your games.

Is CDKeys legit? CDKeys is a legitimate seller of games, in-game credits, and subscriptions, though its low prices often lead some to question its authenticity. CDKeys secures the best deals by sourcing keys from various regions, allowing it to offer lower prices. Many of us at Windows Central have used CDKeys for years without any issues. Each key is clearly labeled with compatibility information, so just make sure to select “US” or “Worldwide” when choosing your game key or subscription. For more details, check out our full CDKeys FAQ and our guide to the 7 best sites for cheap game keys.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday officially starts on Nov. 29, 2024. However, retailers are not waiting for Black Friday to come, as they have already started offering discount deals to entire consumers to buy their products. So it is worth keeping an eye out for early Black Friday discounts for items on your wishlist ahead of time because they may be sold out by the time the event begins in earnest.