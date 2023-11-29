You don't have to pay a premium price to get the best premium Xbox controller
The best premium Xbox controller is $50 off for the holidays.
Whether you picked up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S for the holidays or want to upgrade your gaming experience, Best Buy has a member-only deal that's worth a look. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is down to $129.99. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the pinnacle of the Xbox controller design. It's robust, customizable, and has paddles that are an excellent addition to the already well-liked Xbox controller. If you aren't a Best Buy member, Microsoft has a sale on the controller as well.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 |
was $179.99 now $129.99 (My Best Buy members only)
This controller takes the best Xbox has to offer and turns it up to 11. It's more robust than the standard controller and focuses heavily on customization. You can swap out its joysticks and D-Pad and set its rear paddles to enhance your gaming experience.
This represents the best of Xbox's engineering efforts, with careful attention paid to every aspect of its design, construction, and execution. This is the best money can buy
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want the absolute best controller for Xbox or PC gaming and are willing to pay a premium.
❌Avoid it if: You're on a budget or do not have a Plus or Total My Best Buy membership.
💰Price check: $139.99 at Microsoft
🔍Our experience: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 review: A gamepad (almost) perfected
The best premium Xbox controller
This deal is only available for people with a My Best Buy membership. Specifically, you need to have a Plus or Total membership. The My Best Buy Plus membership costs $49.99 per year, so you could essentially get a year of that membership for free if you were already willing to pay retail price for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Alternatively, anyone who is already a member or that would get a membership anyway can save $50 on the gamepad.
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 takes the general design of the standard Xbox controller and improves it in several key areas. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a metal-reinforced chassis and several customization options. You can swap the controller's joysticks and D-Pad for alternative covers, fully remap any of its buttons, and use its included paddles to enhance gameplay. You can even switch between gaming modes with a dedicated button.
With Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless support, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 works well for console or PC gaming. The controller also charges through USB-C and has a massive battery, so you don't need to stock up on AA batteries.
The biggest knock on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is its price. While it is a premium accessory, $179.99 is a lot for any single controller. The $129.99 deal is easier to swallow, especially when considering the retail price of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.