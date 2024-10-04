One of AMD's best gaming GPUs gets a rock bottom sale ahead of Prime Day, and it's even throwing in Space Marine 2 to sweeten the deal
Prime Day came early with this huge AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT deal.
When AMD's mid-range Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU launched last year, it was met with a very mixed reception, as while the card's performance impressed, its steep $450 MSRP made it difficult to recommend with the beefier 7800 XT just $50 more at $500. Over time, though, its price has reduced considerably, with AMD officially slashing the MSRP down to $420 in February and further retail adjustments bringing it to around $390-400.
Ahead of next week's October Amazon Prime Day, however, it's fallen to an all-time low of just $349.97 at Amazon — a massive $50 discount off its usual cost, and $100 cheaper than what the GPU went for on release. That's already an amazing deal, but AMD has sweetened it even further by including a copy of Warhammer 40,00: Space Marine 2 and a preorder for the upcoming Unknown 9: Awakening with every purchase.
PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB | was $389.99 now $349.97 at Amazon
Though it launched overpriced, AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT has steadily become a great GPU for 1440p gaming over time thanks to price drops. This sale, though, knocks it down to its lowest-ever cost, and you even get Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and a preorder of Unknown 9: Awakening if you buy the card before November 2.
✅Perfect for: 1440p gaming at 60-80 FPS at Ultra settings, with performance that pushes well into the triple digits if you go down to High or play older, less taxing games. It's also an okay choice for 4K, though don't expect to play with settings maxed.
❌Avoid if: You're looking for a true ultra-powerful 4K GPU, or you only plan on playing at 1080p. In both cases, there are better options on the market.
💰Price check: $349.97 at Newegg
Get a great 1440p GPU and one of 2024's best games
This isn't the first time the Radeon RX 7700 XT has dropped to this $350, but it's not something that happens often, and I've never seen AMD throw in not one, but two free games to make the markdown even more enticing. Therefore, this is unquestionably the best time there's ever been to get the GPU, especially since at this price it's undercutting NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti — a card the 7700 XT generally outperforms, and one of its direct competitors in Team Green's lineup.
Offering performance that typically falls right between what NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 are capable of, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is one of the best Team Red GPUs available for PC gamers looking to play at 1440p with excellent visuals and smooth, stable framerates. In the latest AAA releases, you can expect around 60-80 FPS at 1440p with your settings maxed out, with that number shooting well into 100+ territory if you go down to High, make use of upscaling tech, or play older or less-demanding titles. As you'd expect, switching ray tracing on cuts those numbers in half, though things like FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD's newly released Fluid Motion Frames 2 — a driver-level answer to NVIDIA's DLSS 3 Frame Generation — can help you claw some of that performance back.
Overall, the 7700 XT has become a very attractive option for 1440p gaming with its gradual price reductions in 2024, and it's decent — albeit not ideal — for 4K, too. While this deal is available, it's undoubtedly one of the best graphics cards in the mid-range territory that money can buy, though I'd either look for less expensive or more premium alternatives if you're after something for 1080p or 4K, respectively.
I'd recommend buying the card even if copies of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening weren't thrown in, but they are, which results in even more bang for your buck. The former is one of this year's best PC games and a must-play for shooter fans, co-op lovers, and Warhammer diehards (read our review), while the latter comes out on October 17 and looks to be one of this year's most visually impressive action-adventure titles. Space Marine 2 retails for $59.99 and Unknown 9: Awakening preorders are $49.99, meaning that by taking advantage of AMD's offer, you'll save $110 you'd have to spend on buying these games otherwise. The offer lasts until November 2 or until supply runs out, so make sure you buy your 7700 XT before then.
Will Amazon Prime Day have a better deal?
This year's Amazon Big Deal Days event — AKA, Prime Day 2 — will be live from October 8-9, offering Amazon Prime members excellent discounts on pretty much anything and everything you can buy on the retailer's marketplace. GPUs are sure to be on sale, too, though whether a better deal for the 7700 XT goes up or not remains to be seen. I wouldn't blame you for waiting to see, though do keep in mind that there's always a chance this deal will go away before the event and won't be replaced by something better during it.
