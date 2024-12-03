Time is almost up to get this fantastic Cyber Monday all-in-one deal — With a 27-inch touchscreen, fantastic speakers, and a built-in webcam you won't need to buy anything else

If you're looking for a new computer this Cyber Monday, then you definitely need to consider the HP EliteOne 870 G9 AIO (all-in-one). In case you don't know, an AIO comes with everything you need for your computer area, so you don't have to purchase all of the different parts separately. In this case, you get a 27-inch IPS touchscreen with a computer built into it, a keyboard, and a mouse. This AIO also has built-in 5W speakers and a pop-up webcam.

Usually, this AIO sells for $1,989.00, but right now, it's reduced to just $895.05 at HP — that's a whopping $1,093.95 off.

🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥

💽More great Cyber Monday deals💾

WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME Rebecca Spear Gaming and Tech Editor Rebecca has tested a bunch of different tech over the years including headphones, headsets, gaming handhelds, laptops, and desktops. She's always on the lookout for a good tech deal.

An ideal computer for work, school, or home

The HP EliteOne 870G9 is very easy to set up and comes with everything you need. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

In my HP EliteOne 870 G9 review, one of my biggest problems was that the AIO seemed a bit too expensive for what it offered. However, with this Cyber Monday deal, this computer is at a fantastic price.

As with many AIOs and monitors these days, the EilteOne 870 doesn't require an tools to assemble. I just had to connect the base to the stand using a built-in screw and then push the stand into the back of the monitor until I heard a click. It seriously only took me a few minutes to get it all setup on my desk.

While not the most powerful computer on the market, this AIO does have a reliable Intel Coire i3-12100 CPU (central processing unit), with a modest but capable integrated Intel UHD Graphics 730 card. This makes it ideal for browing the internet, running simple programs, working within multiple tabs at once, and doing some light photo editing. However, the GPU (graphics processing unit) is not powerful enough to handle more intensive creative programs or the more graphically demanding games. As such, this AIO is ideal for work, school, or home use.

Since it comes with a built-in webcam, 5W speakers, a keyboard, and a mouse you get everything you need for your computer setup all in one box. And now that it's discounted to just $895.05 at HP, it's at a steal of a price.

When did Black Friday end? Black Friday officially ends on the Saturday after the U.S. Thanksgiving begins. However, the time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a grey area. Some retailers have deals running the whole time and just change their names from Black Friday deals to Cyber Monday deals as the week goes on. However, some other deals are reserved specifically for Cyber Monday.