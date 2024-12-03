Time is almost up to get this fantastic Cyber Monday all-in-one deal — With a 27-inch touchscreen, fantastic speakers, and a built-in webcam you won't need to buy anything else
The HP EliteOne 870 G9 All-in-One features a webcam and speakers, and it comes with a keyboard and mouse too.
If you're looking for a new computer this Cyber Monday, then you definitely need to consider the HP EliteOne 870 G9 AIO (all-in-one). In case you don't know, an AIO comes with everything you need for your computer area, so you don't have to purchase all of the different parts separately. In this case, you get a 27-inch IPS touchscreen with a computer built into it, a keyboard, and a mouse. This AIO also has built-in 5W speakers and a pop-up webcam.
Usually, this AIO sells for $1,989.00, but right now, it's reduced to just $895.05 at HP — that's a whopping $1,093.95 off.
HP EliteOne 870 G9 27-inch All-in-One
Was: $1,093.95
Now: $895.05 at HP
"If you're mainly looking for a computer that can handle basic programs, virtual meetings, and web browsing, this is an amazing AIO. It doesn't take up much room, offering a built-in wireless charging station and excellent speakers. However, it is a bit expensive and doesn't offer the best rendering abilities." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ HP
Our Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
OS: Windows 11 Pro. Display: 27-inch FHD IPS touchscreen. CPU: 12 Gen Intel Core i3-12100. GPU: Intel UHD Graphics. Memory: 8GB. Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD. Speakers: 5W Stereo. Size: 24.17x9.72x 23.6 inches (613.9x246.8x599.4mm). Weight: 33.22 lbs (15.07kg). Webcam: ✔️ Mouse: ✔️ Keyboard: ✔️
✅Perfect for People who want an entire computer area with just one purchase, including the monitor, computer, mouse, and keyboard.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want a computer that is good for gaming.
👉See at: HP.com
👀 Alternative deal: HP 27" All-in-On with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB, 1TB SSD: was $1,099.99 now $849.99 at Best buy.
An ideal computer for work, school, or home
In my HP EliteOne 870 G9 review, one of my biggest problems was that the AIO seemed a bit too expensive for what it offered. However, with this Cyber Monday deal, this computer is at a fantastic price.
As with many AIOs and monitors these days, the EilteOne 870 doesn't require an tools to assemble. I just had to connect the base to the stand using a built-in screw and then push the stand into the back of the monitor until I heard a click. It seriously only took me a few minutes to get it all setup on my desk.
While not the most powerful computer on the market, this AIO does have a reliable Intel Coire i3-12100 CPU (central processing unit), with a modest but capable integrated Intel UHD Graphics 730 card. This makes it ideal for browing the internet, running simple programs, working within multiple tabs at once, and doing some light photo editing. However, the GPU (graphics processing unit) is not powerful enough to handle more intensive creative programs or the more graphically demanding games. As such, this AIO is ideal for work, school, or home use.
Since it comes with a built-in webcam, 5W speakers, a keyboard, and a mouse you get everything you need for your computer setup all in one box. And now that it's discounted to just $895.05 at HP, it's at a steal of a price.
