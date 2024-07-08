Intel's best desktop CPUs are down to the lowest price I've ever seen at Newegg ahead of Prime Day

When it comes to the processor (CPU) options for your custom PC build or upgrade, Intel's 13th Gen hardware is among the best you'll find today. Sure, Intel has released its 14th Gen chips, but they were, to put it bluntly, a bit of a flop in terms of performance gains.

The small changes to 14th Gen hardware have kept Intel's 13th Gen chips in the spotlight. They're much more affordable, they use the same LGA 1700 socket, and they'll remain relevant for years to come.

We reviewed Intel's flagship Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K, and Core i9-13900K when they launched, and they were so impressive that we handed each chip a Windows Central Best Award. These unlocked CPUs from the K series are what you want for your custom Intel PC build, and deep discounts at Newegg's FantasTech event have all three chips down to the lowest price I've ever seen.

The Intel Core i5-13600K launched at a $330 price, but it's now down to $240. The mid-range Core i7-13700K has a regular price of $450, but it's been knocked down to $290. The mighty Core i9-13900K, which launched at $520, is enjoying the biggest discount at just $400.

Part of Newegg's FantasTech sales event includes price protection. If the price of these CPUs drops below what you paid between now and July 19, you'll be automatically reimbursed the difference.

Why these early Prime Day CPU deals are so tempting

Intel's Core i5-13600K desktop CPU (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

In our Intel Core i5-13600K review, Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called it "the best mid-range desktop CPU, without question." And even with Intel's 14th Gen hardware now on the market, that remains true. Rubino gave the chip five stars in his review even at the full asking price at launch, which has, of course, dropped since then even without discounts.

The Core i5-13600K's 14 cores, 20 threads, and 5.1GHz max Turbo boost clock make it a stellar option for most PC gamers, and it will keep up with mid-range graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD. It uses the LGA 1700 socket (the same as 12th and 14th Gen Intel chips), so be sure you're OK with a motherboard upgrade if yours still has an LGA 1200 socket.

This is the CPU I recommend to most people out of the three featured here. It's powerful, and it's now down to the lowest price I've ever seen at $240. Use code FTTPDU8239 at checkout for the full discount.

Intel's Core i7-13700K desktop CPU (Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to add more cores and a higher clock speed, Intel's Core i7-13700K is also enjoying a phenomenal discount at Newegg.

It boasts 16 cores split evenly between Performance and Efficient, it has 24 threads. and it can hit up to a 5.4GHz frequency with Turbo boost activated. In our Intel Core i7-13700K review, former Windows Central Senior Editor Rich Edmonds called it "the best CPU for gaming."

The extra power is great for those who work and play on the same PC, and its LGA 1700 socket means you don't have to change your motherboard if you currently have a 12th Gen chip. It supports both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, and it can outperform in most cases the Core i9-12900K. Our comparison of the Core i7-13700K and the Core i7-14700K shows that the older chip remains the better option.

Newegg's monster FantasTech sale knocks the Core i7-13700K down to just $290, the lowest price I've ever seen. Use code FTTPDU8237 at checkout at Newegg for the full discount.

Intel's Core i9-13900K is a beast of a desktop CPU (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Last but certainly not least is Intel's Core i9-13900K. This unlocked desktop CPU has a whopping 24 cores (8 Performance and 16 Efficiency), 32 threads, and a Turbo boost clock that hits up to 5.8GHz. If you want ultimate performance for 4K gaming and specialized design or development work, the Core i9 is the right move. It even remains the better choice compared to the 14th Gen Core i9-14900K.

In Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino's Intel Core i9-13900K review, he said, "When it comes to top-tier processors, few can touch the heights of Intel’s Core i9 K-series, which are not only clocked the highest but are incredibly overclockable."

This is the right chip for enthusiasts, but the price is usually what keeps people away. Thanks to this epic deal at Newegg, however, you can get the Core i9-13900K for only $400, which is less than what you'd normally pay for the Core i7. Use code FTTPDU8235 at checkout for the full discount.

