My favorite 2-in-1 Windows laptop is nearly 40% OFF right now — making it just under $1,000 for a limited time

There are a lot of amazing Windows laptops nowadays, but HP's latest and greatest Spectre x360 14 still manages to stand proud among them. This gorgeous, convertible 2-in-1 laptop boasts Intel Core Ultra under the hood, a spectacular 120Hz OLED display, one of the best keyboards of any laptop I've ever used, and a gorgeous design. Right now, it's also slashed by a ludicrous 40%, making it just $999.99 at Best Buy.

It's hands-down one of the best deals I've seen this Memorial Day, and anyone in the market for a thin, light, and powerful Windows laptop shouldn't dismiss it.

I've reviewed a lot of laptops, and the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is genuinely one of the best out of all of them. I struggled to find meaningful criticisms when evaluating HP's latest and greatest flagship Windows laptop, with one of my only complaints being that HP went toe-to-toe with the absolute greatest from Dell and Lenovo in every category — including a premium price tag. This Memorial Day deal, however, blasts all other Windows Ultrabooks out of the water.

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is powered by the newest Intel Core Ultra platform, boasts super fast RAM and SSD storage, features an incredibly vibrant and responsive OLED touch display, and keeps HP's iconic, premium 2-in-1 design. It's thin, light, takes advantage of Windows' new AI features like Copilot, and even supports stylus input if you value that. Because of the power and efficiency of Intel Core Ultra, the Spectre x360 14 can last all day and actually has enough firepower to play many of the best PC games.

What really surprised me about the Spectre x360 14, however, is the incredible keyboard and haptic touchpad. This keyboard is comfortable, responsive, and satisfyingly tactile, while the haptic touchpad is immensely smooth and performant. It genuinely made the Spectre x360 14 stand out among all the other laptops I've reviewed, and I immediately missed both the keyboard and haptic touchpad when I moved on to testing other laptops.

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) takes the fight straight to some of the other best Windows laptops like the Dell XPS 14 (9440) and even the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024). Even at full price, I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this laptop to anyone searching for a versatile, all-in-one Ultrabook that can do it all while staying portable and lasting all day. Of course, the Spectre x360 14 isn't totally perfect.

While this is a 2-in-1 convertible with a versatile 360-degrees hinge, it does feel like the 2-in-1 aspect of the Spectre x360 14 is a little bit of an afterthought, like the with power button being on the keyboard deck instead of on the side. There aren't a ton of ports, either, with this laptop being limited to two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and an odd drop-jaw USB Type-A port. Honestly, though, those are nitpicks in light of all the things this laptop absolutely nails.

If you're in the market for a top-notch Windows laptop this Memorial Day, this may be the best possible deal available right now. With a price cut of $630, the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) — in my personal recommended configuration, no less — is nearly 40% off at just $999.99 at Best Buy. That's literally less than an HP Spectre x360 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 and half the storage.