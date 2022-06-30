Best HP docking stations 2022

HP makes some fine laptops, from its premium Spectre lineup all the way down through Envy, EliteBook, Pavilion, and more. As these PCs thin out, port selection is often also reined in, leaving you with accessories and displays with no way to connect. This issue can be easily solved with a proper docking station; here are the best for your HP laptop.

If we're making some further suggestions ...

The best HP laptops are coming around to include Thunderbolt 4, which is why this collection is weighted heavily in the new standard's favor. That doesn't mean there aren't still HP laptops with just USB-C, which we've accommodated here with the likes of the CalDigit SOHO and the Plugable UD-ULTC4K.

I reviewed HP's Thunderbolt G4 Dock and came away mostly impressed with the port selection, optional 280W version for workstations, and the extra security and manageability features. If you're working within a secure workflow and want a branded dock that can keep up, this might be the way to go.

If you just want the absolute best Thunderbolt 4 dock, the CalDigit TS4 is the way to go. It offers the most ports, it has good display support, and it can deliver up to 98W of charging back to the host laptop. It will set you up nicely for the future, and it looks great on a desk.

