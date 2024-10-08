For just $199, this 15-inch HP laptop comes with Microsoft 365 and could be great for the kids and schoolwork

If you're in the market for a new laptop for your kids to complete their schoolwork on, I think we've found a great option for you this Amazon Prime Day. For just $199, you can grab this 15.6-inch HP Laptop from Walmart, which comes with a full year of Microsoft 365 (worth $70 on its own) making this technically a $130 laptop.

For that kind of money, why the heck not get one? This deal is live right now from Walmart as a sort of anti-Prime Day sale. It's usually $379, so you're saving $180 on this laptop if you buy it right now! It also has a cool red lid that I think kids are going to love.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop | was $379.99 now $199 at Walmart The generically named "HP 15.6-inch Laptop" is a great choice for young kids looking for a Windows PC to complete their schoolwork on. With an Intel N200 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB UFS storage, it's no powerhouse but should be more than enough for completing math quizzes and writing short stories. ✅Perfect for: School work, web browsing, email, writing documents, listening to music, watching YouTube. ❌Avoid it if: You need to do any serious heavy lifting with intensive programs and apps, or multitasking. 🔎Tip: This deal includes a year worth of Microsoft 365, which normally costs around $70 on its own. So really, this is a $130 laptop right now!

You should grab this laptop for your kids!

The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is definitely on the low-end side of things, but for just $200 who cares? This is an excellent choice for young kids looking for something to complete their home or schoolwork on. Whether it be math quizzes online or writing a short story in Microsoft Word, this laptop can achieve those tasks no problem.

On the inside we have an Intel N200 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. It has a 15.6-inch HD screen too, and the device is constructed entirely out of plastic so there's no worries about damaging the laptop's chassis. It features a full-sized keyboard and trackpad, complete with a full-sized number pad too. Out of the box, it comes with Windows 11 in S mode, which can be easily turned off if you want access to more than just Microsoft Store apps.

Additionally, this deal includes a years' subscription to Microsoft 365, which alone is worth $70. That makes this laptop just $130, and if it's something you're looking to buy your kids for schoolwork, that Microsoft 365 subscription is going to come in real handy.