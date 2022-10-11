Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is $460 off this Amazon Prime Day
Grab the latest Surface Pro for less today!
Looking for a new laptop? Well, we've got good news for you. Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is on sale right now for 29% off this Amazon Prime Day, down from $1,599 to just $1,139 (opens in new tab) for the next two days, that's a saving of $460! Multiple SKUs of the Surface Pro 8 are on sale today, but the one we're highlighting here is with an Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM.
Save $460 on the Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
$1,599 $1,139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Surface Laptop 8 is $460 off this Amazon Prime Day, featuring an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It also has a wonderful 13-inch 120Hz PixelSense Flow touch display with support for the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 launched last year with a brand new design borrowed from the slick Surface Pro X. It features Intel 11th-generation chips in both i5 and i7 configurations, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB of removable SSD storage. It's also rocking a beautiful 13-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2's new haptic motor.
The device is super thin and features "all-day battery life" with typical usage. The device can also be had in either Platinum or Graphite colorways. Microsoft has a Type Cover accessory that turns the Surface Pro 8 into a fully-fledged laptop! These Type Covers come in a variety of colors, all of which featuring Microsoft's signature Alcantara material.
Surface Pro 8 is the first Surface Pro from Microsoft to ship with Windows 11 out of box, which offers a super clean UI with new features over Windows 10. Lastly, the Surface Pro 8 offers one of the best webcams you can get in a Windows PC, with Windows Hello facial recognition built right-in for fast face unlock.
Be sure to follow our ongoing live blog for all the best Amazon Prime Day deals!
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.