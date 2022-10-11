Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is $460 off this Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a new laptop? Well, we've got good news for you. Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is on sale right now for 29% off this Amazon Prime Day, down from $1,599 to just $1,139 (opens in new tab) for the next two days, that's a saving of $460! Multiple SKUs of the Surface Pro 8 are on sale today, but the one we're highlighting here is with an Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM.

Save $460 on the Surface Pro 8

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 $1,599 $1,139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 8 is $460 off this Amazon Prime Day, featuring an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It also has a wonderful 13-inch 120Hz PixelSense Flow touch display with support for the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 launched last year with a brand new design borrowed from the slick Surface Pro X. It features Intel 11th-generation chips in both i5 and i7 configurations, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB of removable SSD storage. It's also rocking a beautiful 13-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2's new haptic motor.

The device is super thin and features "all-day battery life" with typical usage. The device can also be had in either Platinum or Graphite colorways. Microsoft has a Type Cover accessory that turns the Surface Pro 8 into a fully-fledged laptop! These Type Covers come in a variety of colors, all of which featuring Microsoft's signature Alcantara material.

Surface Pro 8 is the first Surface Pro from Microsoft to ship with Windows 11 out of box, which offers a super clean UI with new features over Windows 10. Lastly, the Surface Pro 8 offers one of the best webcams you can get in a Windows PC, with Windows Hello facial recognition built right-in for fast face unlock.

