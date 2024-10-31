Missing this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal would haunt and horrify you. Don't be tricked. Get yourself a treat.

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is available at a huge discount as part of an early Black Friday deal. The Snapdragon X Elite-powered PC features a 2.8K AMOLED display and is one of the best Copilot+ PCs. If you're on the hunt for a premium laptop with a striking screen, make sure to act quickly before the deal ends.

While missing this deal would be scary, the $500 discount lasts longer than Halloween. But hey, you can get scared on any day of the year, and what's scarier than going to buy a laptop you wanted yesterday only to find it's now $500 more expensive? The current deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge lasts until Sunday, November 3, 2024.

What is the best Copilot+ PC?

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the first-ever Copilot+ PCs. This version of the laptop runs on a Snapdragon X Elite processor, though there is also a Snapdragon X Plus model available. Thanks to its Arm processor, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is efficient and powerful, balancing performance and battery life. Our colleagues at TechRadar noted that the Galaxy Book4 lags behind the Surface Laptop 7 and Dell XPS 13 when it comes to battery life. The Galaxy Book4 Edge can still last a full workday, however.

The Snapdragon X Elite also powers features such as Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions. The processor is optimized for AI, so apps that have been optimized for Snapdragon X processors can utilize the NPU of the chip.

When the Galaxy Book4 Edge and other Copilot+ PCs launched, some key apps had not yet been optimized. That gap closes monthly, including Blender, Affinity Photo 2, Capture One, Moises, Cubase, and Nuendo getting optimized for Windows on Arm.

When you open the Galaxy Book4 Edge, you'll see a 2.8K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That screen reaches up to 500 nits of brightness and supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

While some thin-and-light laptops skimp on the ports, Samsung packed the sides of the Galaxy Book4 Edge with connectivity options. Two USB4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack round out the laptop's physical connections. The PC also supports Wi-Fi 7.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is an excellent laptop on its own, but it delivers an even better experience if you have a flagship Samsung phone. Full Link to Windows integration means you can mirror your phone screen to your PC and connect your smartphone and PC in several other ways. It's the closest thing to Apple's seamless experience that extends across iPhone, iPad, and Macs.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge retails for $1,349.99, but it is now discounted to $849.99. That's a massive $500 savings on one of the best Copilot+ PCs.