Missing this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal would haunt and horrify you. Don't be tricked. Get yourself a treat.
Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is just shy of its lowest price ever.
Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is available at a huge discount as part of an early Black Friday deal. The Snapdragon X Elite-powered PC features a 2.8K AMOLED display and is one of the best Copilot+ PCs. If you're on the hunt for a premium laptop with a striking screen, make sure to act quickly before the deal ends.
While missing this deal would be scary, the $500 discount lasts longer than Halloween. But hey, you can get scared on any day of the year, and what's scarier than going to buy a laptop you wanted yesterday only to find it's now $500 more expensive? The current deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge lasts until Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
Was: $1,3499.99
Now: $849.99 at Best Buy
"Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge succeeds as a zippy Copilot+ Windows 11 laptop that provides plenty of runway for productivity and personal tasks. You'll view it all on a vibrant and poppy 14-inch or 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and the overall build is focused on being lightweight and portable. It even boasts exclusive ecosystem features for using a Galaxy Phone on the laptop or stretching your screen to a Galaxy Tab."
TechRadar: Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Display: 14-inch AMOLED, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz CPU: Snapdragon X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB AI PC: ✅
Launch date: 2024
See at: Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a premium laptop with a gorgeous display, good battery life, and Copilot+ features.
❌Avoid if: You need to use apps that do not work on Windows on Arm PCs.
💰Price check: $899.99 at Samsung
🤔Alternative deal: $200 off Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (16-inch)
❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15-days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
What is the best Copilot+ PC?
Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the first-ever Copilot+ PCs. This version of the laptop runs on a Snapdragon X Elite processor, though there is also a Snapdragon X Plus model available. Thanks to its Arm processor, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is efficient and powerful, balancing performance and battery life. Our colleagues at TechRadar noted that the Galaxy Book4 lags behind the Surface Laptop 7 and Dell XPS 13 when it comes to battery life. The Galaxy Book4 Edge can still last a full workday, however.
The Snapdragon X Elite also powers features such as Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions. The processor is optimized for AI, so apps that have been optimized for Snapdragon X processors can utilize the NPU of the chip.
When the Galaxy Book4 Edge and other Copilot+ PCs launched, some key apps had not yet been optimized. That gap closes monthly, including Blender, Affinity Photo 2, Capture One, Moises, Cubase, and Nuendo getting optimized for Windows on Arm.
When you open the Galaxy Book4 Edge, you'll see a 2.8K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That screen reaches up to 500 nits of brightness and supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
While some thin-and-light laptops skimp on the ports, Samsung packed the sides of the Galaxy Book4 Edge with connectivity options. Two USB4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack round out the laptop's physical connections. The PC also supports Wi-Fi 7.
The Galaxy Book4 Edge is an excellent laptop on its own, but it delivers an even better experience if you have a flagship Samsung phone. Full Link to Windows integration means you can mirror your phone screen to your PC and connect your smartphone and PC in several other ways. It's the closest thing to Apple's seamless experience that extends across iPhone, iPad, and Macs.
The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge retails for $1,349.99, but it is now discounted to $849.99. That's a massive $500 savings on one of the best Copilot+ PCs.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.