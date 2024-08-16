Students can head back to school with an AI PC for only $500

The Envy x360 16 is an AI PC that only costs $500 with this deal.

HP's mid-range Envy lineup just keeps getting better. I first tested and reviewed the affordable Envy x360 15 in 2021, and HP has only improved on the design and features since. With updated performance hardware comes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for local AI acceleration, making this one of the most affordable AI PCs out there.

Instead of 13- and 15-inch models, the latest refresh is now sized at 14 and 16 inches. I'm focusing on the larger PC thanks to a monster discount available at Best Buy.

An Envy x360 16 with an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor (CPU), Ryzen AI Boost NPU, 8GB of LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM, integrated Radeon 760M graphics, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and a 16-inch FHD+ IPS display usually costs $850, but Best Buy has knocked $350 off the price.

That brings the total down to just $500, which is within a reasonable budget for most students. Considering the Envy x360 I gifted to a college instructor is still in use for daily work, students should have no problem handling a fairly heavy workload.

Best Buy's promotion doesn't stop there. When buying a Windows laptop, you can bundle 15 months of Microsoft 365 Personal for the price of 12 months.

A convertible AI PC with tons of great features for students

HP's Envy x360 16 is one of my favorite Windows laptops to recommend to those on a tight budget, and it has more than a few standout features that will come in handy for students going back to school.

Its convertible design allows the screen to rotate around 360 degrees, turning the PC into a tablet. It's entirely fine to use as a standard clamshell notebook — I have a Spectre x360 16 that I've never used as a tablet — but the extra modes can come in handy if you're drawing, taking notes, or watching movies.

The laptop's 16-inch IPS touchscreen has plenty of room for multitasking, especially with the taller 16:10 aspect ratio. That equates to a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, with about 300 nits brightness. Despite the big screen and the aluminum chassis, the laptop weighs just 4.23 pounds (1.9kg) and measures 0.72 inches (18mm) thin. I have no problems taking my 16-inch Spectre x360 wherever I go, and its dimensions are nearly the same.

The screen's thin bezels give way along the top for a 5MP webcam with an IR sensor for facial recognition through Windows Hello. This addition adds security and also provides a clear picture without the need for extra hardware, something that's rare in any laptop less than $1,000. Audio is also outstanding thanks to dual top-firing Poly Studio speakers flanking the keyboard.

HP's typing experience is among the best out there, and the Envy x360 is no exception. Large keycaps and decent travel keep things comfortable during all-day typing binges, and there's a sizable touchpad below for accurate pointing.

Ports include dual USB-C (10Gbps), dual USB-A (10Gbps), HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio, enough to connect most of your favorite laptop accessories without a docking station. Wireless is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, a modern combo that's fast and reliable.

Do you really need an AI PC?

It's hard to shop for a laptop in 2024 without tripping over at least a few AI PCs. But do you really need one?

Generally speaking, an AI PC is one with specific hardware inside made to handle local AI acceleration. It's called a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and its performance is often measured in Tera Operations per Second (TOPS). The NPU can commonly, at this point, aid with Windows Studio Effects for the laptop's webcam. It'll also chip in on some tasks through third-party apps.

Copilot+ is another tier of AI PC, so far only including laptops running on Qualcomm Snapdragon X SoCs. It brings more advanced AI tools, but it requires an NPU with at least 40 TOPS power.

The AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS CPU in the Envy x360 hits 16 TOPS, excluding in from Copilot+ contention. However, that's more powerful than Intel Core Ultra NPUs, which hit only around 11 TOPS. Many of what we consider the best AI PCs on the market now don't have Copilot+, so don't fret too much about missing out. Especially at the $500 discounted price.

The Envy x360 16's CPU is accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM (soldered), a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (upgradeable), integrated Radeon 760M graphics, and a 68Wh battery that should get through most of a day of classes on a charge.

If you're in need of a cheaper Microsoft 365 subscription for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, and more, Best Buy lets you bundle 15 months for the price of 12 when you buy a new laptop. Just tick the box at checkout to land the deal.