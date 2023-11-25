Thanks to Cyber Monday, I only paid $150 for this Windows 11 laptop with a hidden number pad
The ASUS VivoBook Go features a hidden capacitive number pad in the trackpad, and now it's only $150 for Cyber Monday.
As a technology fan, I'm oddly mesmerized by cheap laptops. So when Cyber Monday rolls around, I'm always on the hunt to see if those cheap laptops are even cheaper than normal. I've found one, in the form of the ASUS VivoBook Go, which includes a unique hidden capacitive number pad in the trackpad and usually retails for around $250. Right now, Amazon Prime Members can buy one for just $150.
ASUS VivoBook Go |
was $249 now $149 at Amazon
This low-end laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It's only suited for very light workloads such as browsing the web and checking email, and not much more. But for $150, at least you won't be sad if you drop or lose it.
✅Perfect for: Lightweight workflows, browsing the internet, checking email, editing documents.
❌Avoid if: You plan to use your PC for anything more than very basic tasks.
More great Black Friday deals
- Walmart: Early Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- More individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for $634.99 $449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for $439.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for $69.99 $46.86 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for $639.99 $489.99 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $299.99 $249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $1,029.99 $674.99 at Lenovo
Cheap and cheerful, without a care in the world
The ASUS VivoBook Go is ASUS's cheapest Windows laptop on the market currently, and it's even cheaper right now thanks to Cyber Monday sales. It features a very low-end Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, paired with just 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. I'll level with you, it's not going to be very fast or performant, but for $150 what more do you want?
If you're looking for a super cheap Windows 11 laptop to browse the internet and check your email, this will do the job. It's really not suited for anything more than that, but again, for $150 there's really not a lot more you should be expecting from this anyway.
The laptop is very small and super lightweight, making it an easy choice as a travel companion that you're not afraid to bash up or even lose in a worst case scenario. It's an all plastic chassis with an 11.6-inch 720p display. It has a sizeable keyboard and okay trackpad, and even features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port in addition to Type A.
What's quite interesting about the VivoBook Go is that it utilizes ASUS's unique hidden number pad design, which adds a cool capacitive number pad to the trackpad which can be turned on and off with the tap of a button. If you find yourself editing Excel spreadsheets on the regular, this might come in handy.
Lastly, the laptop even comes with a year of Microsoft 365, which just sweetens the deal.
Why did I buy this? As I said, I am fascinated with cheap laptops, and I'm always curious about how these low-end laptops are pushing boundaries to keep their low price tags. I know this is going to be slow, but for my writing job, which consists of a web browser and Microsoft Word, it should do the job nicely.
Plus, I've been in need of a cheap laptop I can throw around for a while. I've been doing a lot more travelling since the pandemic ended, and I like the idea of having a super cheap laptop that I can bring on a camping trip or festival that I won't be sad about if I drop or lose, and I'm almost definitely going to do either of those things.
Enhance the Surface Laptop 5 with these accessories
Microsoft makes a handful of accessories that pair up nicely with the Surface Laptop 5, including wireless mobile mice and docks that transform the Surface Laptop 5 from a laptop to a powerful workstation.
Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock |
was $299.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy
The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock enhances your Surface PC with additional ports, including 3x USB-C ports, 3x USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2.5G ethernet, and a security lock. The Dock itself uses a USB-C cable, meaning it's compatible with all modern Surface PCs and non-Surface devices too!
Surface Precision Mouse |
was $99 now $79 at Microsoft Store
The Surface Precision Mouse is Microsoft's most comfortable wireless mouse. It features an ergonomic design that feels great in the hand, and programmable shortcut buttons that can be customized with Microsoft's own software.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.