Thanks to Cyber Monday, I only paid $150 for this Windows 11 laptop with a hidden number pad

As a technology fan, I'm oddly mesmerized by cheap laptops. So when Cyber Monday rolls around, I'm always on the hunt to see if those cheap laptops are even cheaper than normal. I've found one, in the form of the ASUS VivoBook Go, which includes a unique hidden capacitive number pad in the trackpad and usually retails for around $250. Right now, Amazon Prime Members can buy one for just $150.

ASUS VivoBook Go | was $249 now $149 at Amazon This low-end laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It's only suited for very light workloads such as browsing the web and checking email, and not much more. But for $150, at least you won't be sad if you drop or lose it.

✅Perfect for: Lightweight workflows, browsing the internet, checking email, editing documents. ❌Avoid if: You plan to use your PC for anything more than very basic tasks.

Cheap and cheerful, without a care in the world

(Image credit: ASUS)

The ASUS VivoBook Go is ASUS's cheapest Windows laptop on the market currently, and it's even cheaper right now thanks to Cyber Monday sales. It features a very low-end Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, paired with just 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. I'll level with you, it's not going to be very fast or performant, but for $150 what more do you want?

If you're looking for a super cheap Windows 11 laptop to browse the internet and check your email, this will do the job. It's really not suited for anything more than that, but again, for $150 there's really not a lot more you should be expecting from this anyway.

The laptop is very small and super lightweight, making it an easy choice as a travel companion that you're not afraid to bash up or even lose in a worst case scenario. It's an all plastic chassis with an 11.6-inch 720p display. It has a sizeable keyboard and okay trackpad, and even features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port in addition to Type A.

What's quite interesting about the VivoBook Go is that it utilizes ASUS's unique hidden number pad design, which adds a cool capacitive number pad to the trackpad which can be turned on and off with the tap of a button. If you find yourself editing Excel spreadsheets on the regular, this might come in handy.

Lastly, the laptop even comes with a year of Microsoft 365, which just sweetens the deal.

Why did I buy this? As I said, I am fascinated with cheap laptops, and I'm always curious about how these low-end laptops are pushing boundaries to keep their low price tags. I know this is going to be slow, but for my writing job, which consists of a web browser and Microsoft Word, it should do the job nicely.

Plus, I've been in need of a cheap laptop I can throw around for a while. I've been doing a lot more travelling since the pandemic ended, and I like the idea of having a super cheap laptop that I can bring on a camping trip or festival that I won't be sad about if I drop or lose, and I'm almost definitely going to do either of those things.

