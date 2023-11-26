This AMAZING RTX 4070 gaming laptop is already a great value, but now it's even more affordable while this deal lasts
An excellent mid-range gaming laptop from a trusted brand.
In the world of gaming laptops, MSI is known as a brand that produces reliable products but at a lower price than many competitors. Right now, the MSI Katana 15 B13VGK-484US — one of the company's newest models — is on sale for $171.98 off as part of Cyber Monday. This makes it even more affordable than it usually is.
The MSI Katana 15 is a relatively new release, so seeing a discount on it so soon is nice to see. This is a mid-range gaming laptop that will help you get more out of graphics thanks to the powerful processor and RTX 40-Series GPU it utilizes.
MSI Katana 15 — Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070 |
was $899 now $1,199.99 at Amazon ($171.98 off)
This NVIDIA 40-Series gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch screen that supports 144Hz and is packed with a powerful Intel Core i7-13620H to help keep up with modern gaming needs. With 16GB RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, there is plenty of room for game files. Plus, the handy ports make it easy to connect accessories or external monitors as you see fit.
✅Perfect for: Mid-range gaming with refresh rates and a lower cost than many competitors.
❌Avoid it if: You want a laptop with 4K resolution or an OLED display.
💰Price check: $1,599.00 at B&H
A budget gaming laptop for mid-range gaming
While the MSI Katana 15 doesn't have the very best internals of any gaming laptop on the market, what it does provide is reliable mid-range gaming at a lower cost than many competitors. Of course, it has a powerful RTX 4070 GPU that can handle more realistic light rendering, but that coupled with the Intel Core i7-13620H makes for a great experience overall.
The large 15.6-inch screen with a max resolution of only 1920 x 1080p once more isn't the most impressive panel we've seen on a gaming laptop. However, it does support a fast refresh rate of 144Hz to supply the latest visual signals from the system, which is naturally good for gaming. Plus, between the three USB-A ports, USB-C port, HDMI 2.1 port, and ethernet port any user will be able to connect a good number of accessories or an external monitor to use during their gaming sessions.
At any rate, whether you're looking for the best gaming laptop for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, the MSI Katana 15 is a fantastic mid-range option with a powerful GPU that can keep up with your gaming needs without being too expensive.
