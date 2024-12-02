We've reviewed a lot of laptops and this powerful AMD AI PC is a better bargain than a Surface Laptop or anything Samsung has to offer

Cyber Monday isn’t just about massive discounts — it’s about finding the best value. That involves more than finding the biggest discounts. To get the most for your money, you need to pick a device that delivers where you need it the most and then find that device on sale. That's exactly what happened when I browsed through deals today at Best Buy. The retailer has a $600 discount on the HP OmniBook Ultra. That PC has excellent battery life and performance but lacks pricier features that I don't value as much.

Why the HP OmniBook Ultra is my Cyber Monday pick

HP's OmniBook Ultra prioritizes performance and battery life over flash. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The value of the OmniBook Ultra depends on what you prioritize in a laptop. If performance and battery life are the most important things to you in a PC, the OmniBook Ultra is an excellent choice.

"The foundation upon which the OmniBook Ultra is built is rock solid. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 is an absolutely fantastic chipset that is guaranteed to remain incredible for years into the AI PC revolution, and it lends a great deal of aid toward making this laptop long-lasting enough that you can rely on it to push through entire workdays without worry," explained our Zachary Boddy in our HP OmniBook Ultra review.

As a quick note, the discounted model of the OmniBook Ultra features an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, which is still a great chip but it has two fewer cores, a slightly lower clock rate, and a slightly slower NPU (neural processing unit) than the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375.

Boddy also noted that the OmniBook Ultra does not feel as premium as some of its competition, stating, "while it performs like an ultra-premium device, it simply doesn't feel like one. If you're looking for a laptop that will constantly remind you it's worth what you paid for it, the OmniBook Ultra may not fill those shoes."

I often use my laptop at a desk with an external monitor and my dedicated ergonomic keyboard and mouse. I occasionally sneak away to a different room in my house if I want to work while my dogs are on my lap, or I just need a change of scenery. In those moments, I don't need a super-duper 4K display or a premium webcam that can be used to count my nose hairs. I understand that some people need premium devices with high-end features, I'm just not in that category. I'd much prefer getting the best performance possible at the most affordable price. For that, I'd go with the OmniBook Ultra this Cyber Monday.

