Prepare your PC for NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs with this discounted ASUS power supply

Power supplies are probably the least exciting component of any PC build yet they're among the most important. These boxes of metal house incredibly complex circuitry to take AC input from the socket and convert it to DC for use inside the PC. ASUS makes some premium-looking (and performing) PSUs under its Thor branding.

The ASUS ROG Thor 850 (has a maximum output load of 850W) is currently on sale for Amazon Early Access Sale. Saving just shy of $120 on such a powerful power supply is an enticing proposition with the next generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 cards just around the corner.

Should you be considering the upgrade, you'll need to make sure your PSU can handle it. Deals such as this one will ensure you're good to go as an 850W PSU is recommended for the mighty flagship RTX 4090.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Thor 850 $250 $132 at Amazon (opens in new tab) In order to power the next generation of GPUs from NVIDIA, you're going to require a beefy power supply. Luckily, ASUS has you covered with this 850W 80+ Platinum PSU at a discounted price.

The best PSUs for PC builds usually have a high-efficiency rating, high capacity, and premium components for reliable power delivery. The ASUS ROG Thor 850 ticks all of these boxes and then some. An 80+ Platinum certification for energy efficiency is among the best available and 100% Japanese capacitors ensure maximum stability and durability.

There's even a zero fan mode at lower loads and an OLED display for showing real-time power draw. It's simply an excellent PSU, especially at this price. We're live blogging this fall event on our Amazon Early Access Sale blog like it's 2010. Be sure to check it out for the latest tech deals.