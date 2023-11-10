My favorite smart lights from Nanoleaf are heavily discounted right now — Act fast for a major home glow-up

There are quite a few great options for smart lights nowadays, but one of the most cohesive and intuitive ecosystems still belongs to Nanoleaf. A pioneer of the market, Nanoleaf has a vast assortment of diverse smart light products to make your home more personal, and a lot of it is being discounted for Black Friday 2023.

I've actually been using Nanoleaf products for some time now (expect my full thoughts here on Windows Central in the near future), and I heartily recommend them to anyone looking for a household glow-up. Nanoleaf lights look great and are highly customizable, and everything past the initial setup has been smooth sailing for me. A ton of products are on sale for a limited time, but I've picked out just the very best deals for you.

Nanoleaf Matter A19/E26 Smart Bulbs (3-pack) | was $49.99 now $39.99 at Nanoleaf This 3-pack is already a great deal over buying these smart lightbulbs separately (they're normally $20 a piece), but right now you can save an extra $10. These are Matter-compatible smart LED bulbs with over 16 million different colors, thousands of hours of life, and full customization via your phone. I have one, and it's great. 💰Price check: $39.99 at Amazon

Nanoleaf Matter Lightstrip Starter Kit (5m) | was $89.99 now $49.99 at Nanoleaf The best starting place for most people, Nanoleaf's lightstrips are versatile and customizable. This starter kit gives you 5 meters of lightstrip to adorn your home however you wish, with everything you need to install it and control it from your phone. They're also Matter compatible. 💰Price check: $49.99 at Amazon

If you want to expand your Nanoleaf lighstrip setup, you can buy 1 meter expansion kits for 50% off right now. 👀$9.99 at Nanoleaf | Amazon

Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit (Up to 65-inches) | was $99.99 now $79.99 at Nanoleaf Take immersion to an all-new level with Nanoleaf's innovative 4D Screen Mirror tech. This starter kit gives you a camera to mount above your TV, which monitors the colors on your display and matches them to the accompanying lightstrips behind your TV. This kit works with TVs up to 65-inches, and it's on sale now. 💰Price check: $79.99 at Amazon

Nanoleaf Matter Smart Holiday String Lights | was $119.99 now $89.99 at Nanoleaf These gorgeous string lights are Matter-compatible and mirror other Nanoleaf products with a full array of over 16 million colors and complete smartphone control. They're obviously perfect for decorating your Christmas tree and home for the holidays, but they're useful all-year round.

Nanoleaf "The Sneak Attack" Bundle | was $549.99 now $274.99 at Nanoleaf This is an excellent starter bundle to light up your living room or office, and it's substantially discounted for a limited time. You can save 50% on 18 triangle panel lights to display on your wall in any manner you choose, a gradient lightstrip to line the back of your TV or monitor (up to 85-inches), Nanoleaf's 4D Screen Mirror Camera to match your lights to what the screen is displaying, and absolutely everything you need to install everything and control it from your smartphone.

Nanoleaf "The Finish-Line Bundle" | was $839.99 now $419.99 at Nanoleaf Want to take it up another notch? This all-in-one bundle has everything you need to totally transform your living room or office, with far more shapes than The Sneak Attack Bundle for more unique layouts. It's also 50% off for a limited time. You get 15 triangle panel and 15 hexagonal panel lights that let you display any pattern you want, a gradient lightstrip for your TV or monitor (up to 85-inches), a 4D camera to mirror your display to the lights, and absolutely everything you need to mount, display, power, and control your new Nanoleaf setup.

Endless ways to make this light your own

Nanoleaf's light panels are a fan favorite, and I wish I had some in my office. (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

I actually use Nanoleaf products myself! Right now, I have a lightstrip, some lines, and a smart bulb in my office. The products have worked great for me, and have added a ton of color and life to my previously drab workspace (it's also spruced up the many images I take for reviews here at Windows Central). I'm also about to get a 4D Screen Mirror kit to take my setup to the next level! You can expect my full thoughts on all of these products soon, but I can give you my recommendation now.

Nanoleaf is a fantastic way to add more light and personality to your home. Setup is straightforward, and the Nanoleaf mobile app makes it incredibly easy to customize all your various lights with one of countless themed scenes (or you can veer off the beaten path and create your own custom scenes with over 16 million different colors). Organize your lights by room, and access them all from one convenient place. Many of Nanoleaf's products also support Matter, integrating them into one of the most popular and powerful smart home ecosystems in the world.

In the past, Nanoleaf products have had a reputation for constantly losing connection. I'm happy to report I haven't experienced any of those issues. Sometimes my smart bulb can take a few seconds to connect to my phone when first opening the app, but it always does so and then works reliably and quickly. The only issue I've had with my Nanoleaf setup is when I bought a new phone — the cloud restore broke all of my settings and failed to sync my Nanoleaf products. I simply reconnected my Nanoleaf lights to my new phone, ignoring the cloud restore feature, and everything went swimmingly.

If you're looking for a way to inject some color into your home or office space, Nanoleaf is an excellent way to go. Right now, you can save a ton on Nanoleaf products, too, so this is the time to do it. Don't wait too long, Nanoleaf's Black Friday deals aren't going to last.