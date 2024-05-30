Microsoft isn't the best place to preorder a Surface Pro 11. Here's the best bundle on the flagship Copilot+ PC.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 starts shipping in just a few weeks. Preorders for the Copilot+ PC are already live, giving you a few different options when looking to pick up the 2-in-1. You may assume that Microsoft is the best place to purchase a Surface Pro 11. After all, the tech giant makes the PC. But that's not the case. Instead, it's Best Buy that has the best bundle right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition | From $999.99 at Best Buy Microsoft's new flagship 2-in-1 is here, and it ushers in a wave of Copilot+ PCs. The new Surface Pro is available with an OLED panel and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processors. Best Buy Plus members can get a free 50-inch TV when preordering a Surface Pro 11, plus the usual perks that come with a membership.

Best place to buy a Surface Pro 11

The Surface Pro 11 runs on a Snapdragon X processor and will be one of the first Copilot+ PCs to ship. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The price of the Surface Pro 11 doesn't change from retailer to retailer, at least at the moment. That means you have to look at things like what comes bundled with the PC. Another factor that comes into play is the return policy protection options. With those in mind, the best place to buy the Surface Pro 11 is Best Buy. There, you can get a free 50-inch television when you buy a Surface Pro 11, as long as you're a Best Buy Plus member. Specifically, you'll get an Insignia 50" Class F30 Series 4K UHD TV. That television usually retails for between $200 and $300 on its own.

Given that a Best Buy Plus membership costs significantly less than the TV, you could even sign up for a membership just to take advantage of the offer.

RELATED: My Best Buy memberships explained

My Best Buy Plus members get access to exclusive deals through the retailer. They also get free two-day shipping and an extended 60-day return window. A Best Buy Plus membership costs $49.99 per year.

If you shop at Best Buy often or need additional perks, you can opt get a My Best Buy Total membership for $179.99 per year. That membership gets you all of the perks of a Best Buy Plus membership plus protection plans, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20% off repairs.

Other options

While Best Buy is the best option in terms of what you get as part of a bundle, it's not the only retailer with live Surface Pro 11 preorders. Costco seems to have an exclusive model of the Surface Pro 11 with specs not available anywhere else. You can also purchase the Copilot+ PC through Antonline. Of course, Microsoft has preorders available for the Surface Pro 11 too.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition | From $999.99 at Antonline Microsoft's new flagship 2-in-1 is here, and it ushers in a wave of Copilot+ PCs. The new Surface Pro is available with an OLED panel and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processors.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition | From $999.99 at Microsoft Microsoft's latest Surface Pro is almost here, and with Copilot+ features alongside Snapdragon's cutting-edge chips and OLED display availability, it's the most advanced one yet.