Want to get your hands on a Surface Pro 11 or Surface Laptop 7 as soon as possible? We have the preorder page for you.

Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface Pro and Surface Laptop this week. Both devices are among the first wave of Copilot+ PCs that will hit the market, promising long battery life and AI integration and features like we've never seen before on Windows 11. The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 don't launch until June18, 2024, but you can preorder them now.

Few retailers have preorders available for the new Surface devices, and Antonline is one of them. You can order the Surface Pro 11 starting at $999.99 or the Surface Laptop 7, which also starts at $999.99.

Disclaimer Before you order: There appears to be a mistake on the listings for the Surface Pro. The Surface Pro with a Snapdragon X Plus processor has an LCD screen, not an LED screen as listed. To get the OLED panel on the Surface Pro 11 you need to get one with a Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition | From $999.99 at Antonline Microsoft's new flagship 2-in-1 is here, and it ushers in a wave of Copilot+ PCs. The new Surface Pro is available with an OLED panel and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processors.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition | From 999.99 at Antonline The new Surface Laptop is a more traditional PC with a clamshell design. It is also one of the first Copilot+ PCs featuring a Snapdragon X processor and the latest AI features in Windows. The Surface Laptop 7th Edition is available in two sizes: 13.8-inch or 15-inch.

The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are available with either a Snapdragon X Elite or a Snapdragon X Plus processor. Those newly announced chips promise long battery life, impressive performance, and are optimized for AI.

The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's latest flagship convertible PC. It has an option for an OLED display, which shows deeper blacks and better color contrast than an LCD panel, which is a first among Surface PCs. The screen looks stunning in person but if you prefer a more affordable option, there are models with an LCD screen. The Surface Pro 11 has a new keyboard option as well, but you have to buy the impressive (and expensive) Surface Pro Flex Keyboard separately.

The Surface Laptop 7 has a refined design compared to its predecessor. The bezels of the Surface Laptop 7 are much thinner than those seen on previous models. Like its convertible sibling, the Surface Laptop 7 is a Copilot+ PC that supports AI features.

Two sizes of the Surface Laptop 7 are available. You can order a 13.8-inch version of the PC or opt for the larger 15-inch model.

What is a Copilot+ PC?

When Microsoft announced its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, the company also shared the term "Copilot+ PC" for the first time. That term refers to a specific type of AI PC that has exclusive features you won't see on systems without the designation.

Because of the Snapdragon X processors that they run on, Copilot+ PCs are optimized for AI. These PCs support the new Recall feature that lets you scroll back or search for past moments on your device. They also allow you to use Live Caption translations, Auto Super Resolution, and Advanced Windows Studio Effects.

Microsoft uses the term "Copilot" in several products and services, so it's easy to mix up the various Copilots available. Copilot+ is not the same as Copilot Pro or any specific Copilot in an app. Instead, it's a broader PC classification that lets buyers know that the computer they purchase supports specific AI features.

Copilot+ PCs launch on June 18, 2024. The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are among those first Copilot+ PCs, but there are other devices from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.