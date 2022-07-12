This ASUS RGB PC fan is on sale now and will last for 400,000 hours of heated gaming

*EDIT PRICE IN FIRST PARA AND DEAL BLOCK BEFORE PUBLISHING!*

It's easy to get it horribly wrong with PC cooling. Perhaps you didn't spend quite enough on the main CPU cooler or you bought the cheapest case fans you could find. They're loud, lack any form of lighting, and don't push enough air through the PC case. Now, look at the ASUS ROG Strix XF120, which is on sale for $20 (opens in new tab).

There are countless fans out there and some are notably expensive. You truly get what you pay for when it comes to PC fans and the ASUS ROG Strix XF120 is no exception. With an MSRP of $30, this Amazon Prime Day deal is much more of an enticing proposition for improving your PC thermal performance.

Grab yourself a magnetic ASUS PC fan for less

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix XF120 | $30 $20 The ASUS range of ROG Strix XF fans contains premium coolers for desktop PCs. They utilize maglev bearings for up to 400,000 hours of spin time, emit just 22.5dBA of audible noise, and can be used as case or radiator blowers.

So, what makes this fan from ASUS worth the price, especially when at launch it cost a whopping $30? It's all about the internal components. The bearing is what connects the spinning housing to the main frame and better bearing types help reduce noise, drag, and improve the lifespan of the fan itself.

MagLev bearings are about as good as you can get right now in the fan industry. Usually, you'd have ball bearings, but magnetic technology removes the balls altogether and essentially acts as a levitation device, making sure the spinning housing and main frame are always a precise distance apart across the entire diameter.

This all makes for a whisper-quiet fan operation of around 22.5dBA and a lifespan estimation of 400,000 hours. Compare that to the leading ball-bearing fans with a lifespan of just 150,000 hours. It's a hybrid design too, meaning you could use this fan as a case or radiator cooler.

